Read The Divorce Petition Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Slapped 'RHOA' Star With After Blowout Fight Over Massive Debt

RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce petition Kroy filed this week in Georgia Court — only weeks after they both dismissed their initial divorce petitions following a reconciliation.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann 's attempts to work on their marriage failed after they started blaming the other for their money issues — which led to the ex-NFL star slapping her with divorce papers once again.

As we previously reported, back in May, both filed for divorce demanding primary custody of their kids and child support. Kroy demanded Kim submit to a psychological examination claiming she had wasted their money on online gambling.

Kim accused Kroy of smoking marijuana and pleaded for him to be randomly drug tested. A couple of weeks later, the duo was spotted out with their family at church.

The two then decided to give the relationship another try and called out their divorce. However, sources claimed that things have gotten worse at home since they got back together.