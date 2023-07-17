According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Discover Bank filed a civil lawsuit against Kroy on July 14.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann ’s financial problems continue to worsen — with the ex-NFL star now being dragged to court over an unpaid credit card bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the complaint, Discover claimed Kroy was provided a credit card but had failed to make the required payments. The company said the reality star refused to pay up on $11,275.45 owed.

Now, Discover has demanded the entire unpaid balance plus attorney fees. The last billing statement showed a payment due date of May 22, 2023, with a minimum payment due of $2,055.

His bills show Kroy made multiple payments for purchases related to his Xbox and Uber Eats expenses.