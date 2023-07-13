'Get A F------ Job': Kim Zolciak Rips Husband Kroy Biermann's Unemployment During Heated Confrontation in Front of Police

Ex-Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak blamed her family’s financial woes on her husband who allegedly hasn’t worked in SEVEN years, RardarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The stunning accusations against former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann were laid bare in police bodycam video obtained by RadarOnline.com where the amped-up reality star grumbled to police about their marriage issues — weeks before their reconcilation.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the police were dispatched to the home in Milton, Georgia after Zolciak accused Biermann, 37, of locking up some of her high-priced designer purses, passport, and jewelry in the basement safe — claiming the items were ‘community property’ as they geared up for a divorce.