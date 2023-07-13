'Get A F------ Job': Kim Zolciak Rips Husband Kroy Biermann's Unemployment During Heated Confrontation in Front of Police
Ex-Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak blamed her family’s financial woes on her husband who allegedly hasn’t worked in SEVEN years, RardarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The stunning accusations against former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann were laid bare in police bodycam video obtained by RadarOnline.com where the amped-up reality star grumbled to police about their marriage issues — weeks before their reconcilation.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the police were dispatched to the home in Milton, Georgia after Zolciak accused Biermann, 37, of locking up some of her high-priced designer purses, passport, and jewelry in the basement safe — claiming the items were ‘community property’ as they geared up for a divorce.
While Zolciak furiously packed her prized belongings inside her walk-in closet, the responding police officer turned ad-hoc marriage counselor tried to explain to the reality star that Biermann has nowhere else to live.
The comment infuriated Zolciak who immediately lashed out calling Biermann a househusband bent on rifling through her belongings to eke out whatever cash he can get his hands on.
“If he’d get a f---- job, how about that, if he’d get a job,” she spewed with venom in her voice.
“He hasn’t had one in seven years, um then maybe he wouldn’t have so much time to f------ sit here in my closet,” Zolciak added accusing Biermann of “stealing” her valuable possessions.
“Like get a f------ job – like that’s the problem!” she said to the police officer who realized he stepped on a domestic landmine.
The revealing bodycam footage of the May 4 domestic squabble erupted just days before the couple filed dueling divorce petitions claiming the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zolciak believes the 12-year marriage has disintegrated partially because she fears Biermann suffers from mental health issues related to traumatic brain injuries or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
“Can I tell you it makes me sad to say this but he’s not right,” Zolciak said while taking her index finger and pointing it up towards her temple.
“I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married,” she whispered to the same police officer.
Biermann played eight seasons for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and briefly for the Buffalo Bills before his gird iron career ended in 2016. At the peak of his career, Bierman was earning $4.2 million a year.
By all accounts, the hunky Biermann is considered an unemployed house-husband propped up by his 45-year-old reality star wife who provides for their four small children.
While Biermann blames the money woes on Zolciak’s alleged gambling addiction.
The couple who recently called off their divorce have defaulted on their $213k home mortgage loan and owe the Internal Revenue Service over $1 million in back taxes.