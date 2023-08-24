Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files For Divorce AGAIN, Demands Sole Custody of Kids
That didn't last long. Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy Biermann, has filed for divorce again — just one month after rekindling their romance — and he's gunning for their kids and the Georgia mansion. The ex-NFL star is demanding sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children and child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biermann, 37, filed his second set of divorce documents on Thursday, revealing his 11-year marriage to Zolciak is "irretrievably broken." In addition to child support, he's also asking the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star be ordered to pay him alimony.
And he doesn't want to share their martial residence like last time.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Biermann demanded the exclusive use of their mega-mansion.
This outlet exclusively obtained police body camera footage that showed the married duo's broken relationship. Biermann complained to officers about his estranged wife's alleged gambling addiction, which he said put them in financial hardship.
"That problem has gotten worse," he told law enforcement. "In the last two years, she's gambled away $700,000 — just in the last two-and-a-half years. The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars — and she does it online."
Meanwhile, Zolciak alleged Biermann ripped her estranged husband, screaming at him to "get a f------ job!"
The pair filed separate divorce petitions in May but decided to give their marriage another try in July. Just last month, Biermann's lawyer revealed they were calling off their divorce.
"Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," his attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, told Entertainment Tonight on July 7.
Zolciak met Biermann in 2010 at a charity event when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The two said "I do" in November 2011. They share four biological children — Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. He adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. Both took his last name.
At the time of this post, Zolciak has not addressed the second divorce filing. It got nasty quickly last time, and given what Biermann's demanding, it's likely to be even worse this go-around.