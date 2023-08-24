That didn't last long. Kim Zolciak 's husband, Kroy Biermann , has filed for divorce again — just one month after rekindling their romance — and he's gunning for their kids and the Georgia mansion. The ex-NFL star is demanding sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children and child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

They called off their divorce in July.

Biermann, 37, filed his second set of divorce documents on Thursday, revealing his 11-year marriage to Zolciak is "irretrievably broken." In addition to child support, he's also asking the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star be ordered to pay him alimony.

And he doesn't want to share their martial residence like last time.