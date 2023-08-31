Home > Exclusives > RHOA Exclusive ‘Emergency Hearing’: Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Demands Their $3 Million Georgia Home Be Sold Off, Facing Foreclosure Once Again Source: mega;@kroy,biermann/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 31 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann has rushed back to divorce court demanding the family home they are living in be sold off immediately, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy, who filed for divorce a second-time last week after a failed reconciliation attempt, asked the court to set an emergency hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

In his motion, Kroy said the couple are currently living together in their $3 million home in Alpharetta, Georgia. The couple nearly lost the home to foreclosure last year. Kroy explained, “The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone. The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023.”

Article continues below advertisement

He said, “The marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7, 2023. In just the nick of time, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the home was taken off the auction block. An agreement was reached with Truist, that placed the parties on 'foreclosure probation'; if the parties made their mortgage payments every month for three months, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan and foreclosure again avoided.” Kroy said despite the “financial devastation” Kim “has wrought upon the family,” Kroy “held off the commencement of foreclosure proceedings” by making timely payments in May and June.

Article continues below advertisement

His lawyer said, “Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items. He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were “hers,” and she was not going to sell them.” The lawyer added, “Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high-end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills. The parties failed to make the July mortgage payment and they are again facing foreclosure. “

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Kroy pointed out that the couple was also hit with a $1.1 million tax lien and various lawsuits over unpaid debts. His lawyer added, “The parties’ financial situation is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children. Petitioner finds himself trying to cobble together enough money to pay the $2,000 electric bill. Meanwhile, Respondent flew to Los Angeles for some rest and relaxation.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Kroy said Kim continues to refuse to acknowledge the parties' financial situation and “her role in creating it.” His lawyer said, “Throughout the marriage Respondent spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on online gambling, shoes, purses, clothes, wigs, and wine. Whatever money she does win, borrow, or earn from the sale of her purses, is funneled right back into maintaining her persona of a glamourous woman living a lavish lifestyle.”

Kroy said his current job entails caring for their four kids. He said he takes the children to school and to their activities. He said the current living situation is toxic. “There is no doubt that the parties must reside in separate residences for the sake of the children,” his lawyer stated. Kroy asked that the home be listed for sale immediately. He said, “Living in a home with no electricity or running water would certainly be detrimental to the minor children.”