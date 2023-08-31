'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Claims She's Using Money From Wig & Purse Sales to Fund Lavish Lifestyle While He Pays Home Bills

It was noted that Kroy sold off some of his designer backpacks and other personal items to make ends meet.

"Despite the financial devastation" the Bravolebrity allegedly "wrought upon the family," Kroy said he managed to make timely payments in May and June, admitting that it was a struggle every month to scrape up enough money to pay their costly mortgage.

"He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them," the docs stated.