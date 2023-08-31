'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Claims She's Using Money From Wig & Purse Sales to Fund Lavish Lifestyle While He Pays Home Bills
Former Don't Be Tardy star Kroy Biermann claimed estranged wife Kim Zolciak has been using the money she makes from selling her high-end purses and wigs to fund her lavish lifestyle while he's made numerous sacrifices to keep a roof over their head, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the retired NFL player rushed back to divorce court, requesting an emergency hearing and demanding their $3 million Georgia mansion be sold off as the exes face foreclosure once again.
It was noted that Kroy sold off some of his designer backpacks and other personal items to make ends meet.
"Despite the financial devastation" the Bravolebrity allegedly "wrought upon the family," Kroy said he managed to make timely payments in May and June, admitting that it was a struggle every month to scrape up enough money to pay their costly mortgage.
"He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them," the docs stated.
"Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters' and other high-end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills."
Kim's wig room was seen in bodycam footage exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com during a past police visit amid their marital disputes.
"Whatever money she does win, borrow, or earn from the sale of her purses, is funneled right back into maintaining her persona of a glamorous woman living a lavish lifestyle," his lawyer said.
The off-again exes have since failed to make the July mortgage payment and fell behind on a $2,000 electric bill, it was disclosed, and now they are again facing foreclosure.
He said the bills have been stacking up after they were hit with a $1.1 million tax lien and various lawsuits over unpaid debts, including but not limited to BMW, Target, American Express, Saks/Capital One, and Sky Warrior.
The docs said Kim "fails to take accountability" for their current financial situation, which he stated "is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children" while she has blamed Kroy for not having a job.
Kroy told the court he cares for their four children, taking them to and from appointments as well as cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry. He said their dynamic at home has become "toxic" due to continuous arguments after his short-lived reconciliation with Kim.
The former outside linebacker wants the court to order the marital residence be sold and the proceeds placed in an escrow account so the exes could acquire their own residences, "thereby restoring the children's home-life to some level of normalcy."
Kroy filed for divorce a second time one month after rekindling their romance in July.
As for what led to their initial split, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."