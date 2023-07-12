Wig Collection Exposed: Kim Zolciak's High-End Hair Captured in Police Footage From Explosive Spat With On-Again Husband Kroy Biermann
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak put her famous wigs up for sale amid her messy divorce from on-again husband Kroy Biermann, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her expensive hair collection can be seen on full display in police footage from one of the couple's explosive spats prior to calling off their divorce.
The drama between the pair reached a boiling point on May 4 when Zolciak called police accusing Biermann of locking away her jewelry and a designer purse, worth $175,000, and her passport in the home's basement safe.
While showing one officer the safe, Biermann said that he only was storing handbags in the safe that they purchased as a married couple, which would have to be taken up with Zolciak's attorney.
When the officer suggested that turning over the bags could at least make his life more peaceful, Biermann explained, "Unfortunately, I have to look out for myself and kids so I have to protect certain assets to allow myself to get out of this situation."
As he walked to another room, Zolciak's high-fashion clothes could be seen on multiple racks as her many pairs of shoes lined the floor on one side of the wall.
While making their way through the 17,000-square-foot Georgia home, Biermann stopped in front of his wife's wig collection, where a number of pieces were hanging on display.
In late May, it was revealed that Zolciak was selling several wigs online via The Biermann's Closet. There were seven up for grabs, which started at $1,500 and went up to $2,750.
The officer asked who would be retaining the home in the bodycam footage, and Biermann said that neither of them would be able to because of the "situation" she put them in, likely referring to the $1.5 million she allegedly gambled away.
Later, an officer informed Zolciak that Biermann would be giving back her passport because he had to, but would not be handing over the bags until she could prove they were bought prior to their union.
RadarOnline.com exclusively broke the news on their dispute just days before when Biermann greeted officers at the door and claimed the former RHOA star "was refusing to leave" the master bathroom when he wanted to shower, the police report stated.
More recently, it appears the couple are working through their issues. After filing for divorce in May, they called it off nearly two months later.