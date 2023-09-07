'Selling Is Critical': Kroy Biermann Unable to Afford New Pad Until Ex Kim Zolciak Signs Off on $3 Million Home Sale

Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom revealed to RadarOnline.com that Zolciak is not yet onboard, but he and his client are "hopeful she will retain counsel soon and the negotiation for a consent sale of the home can begin."

Bergstrom confirmed that Biermann is not on the hunt for a new home as of now because without any money from the sale, "he doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place," as the exes have accrued more than $1 million in debt.

RadarOnline.com told you first in August that Biermann rushed back to divorce court demanding the family home they are living in be sold off immediately after a failed reconciliation attempt.