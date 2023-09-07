'Selling Is Critical': Kroy Biermann Unable to Afford New Pad Until Ex Kim Zolciak Signs Off on $3 Million Home Sale
Kroy Biermann is hopeful that his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, will give him the green light to sell their $3 million Georgia mansion because he can't buy a new place without the money, a lawyer representing the former NFL star told RadarOnline.com.
The former Don't Be Tardy star would need Zolciak to sign a joint consent agreement to put their home on the market amid their bitter divorce and growing financial woes.
Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom revealed to RadarOnline.com that Zolciak is not yet onboard, but he and his client are "hopeful she will retain counsel soon and the negotiation for a consent sale of the home can begin."
Bergstrom confirmed that Biermann is not on the hunt for a new home as of now because without any money from the sale, "he doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place," as the exes have accrued more than $1 million in debt.
RadarOnline.com told you first in August that Biermann rushed back to divorce court demanding the family home they are living in be sold off immediately after a failed reconciliation attempt.
Biermann stated that despite the "financial devastation" his spouse had allegedly "wrought upon the family," he "held off the commencement of foreclosure proceedings" earlier this year by making timely payments in May and June.
Zolciak, for her part, previously said their financial struggles were partly due to him not having a job, which Biermann explained was because he cares for their family and home.
After he filed for divorce a second time on August 24, tension has continued to brew between them with another dust-up erupting days later on August 27.
"That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof," Bergstrom explained. "If they don't they'll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children."
Zolciak's status regarding looking for a new house remains unclear but it's likely she is in the "same financial boat" as Biermann.
The Bravolebrity recently joked via Instagram Live that her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, "paid the electric bill" after fans asked about their cash flow issues. "You guys, please, yeah. Don't even — I'm not even acknowledging the bulls---," she added.
Bergstrom addressed those claims to RadarOnline.com, noting Biermann "stated that the parties couldn't pay the power bill that was over $2,000."
"As Kim stated, Brielle paid it. Kroy never claimed to have paid this particular power bill."