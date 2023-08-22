Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Sued by American Express Over Unpaid $12k Credit Card Bill

AmEx said they demanded payment from Biermann, and after not having it settled, they are now going after the 26-year-old for the full balance in addition to court costs, TMZ reported, highlighting that her famous mother is also being sued for an unpaid credit card bill at Target, which RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed.

Meanwhile, Biermann's adopted father, Kroy, is facing his own financially-rooted lawsuit over an unpaid credit line from a casino trip to the Bahamas.

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday, however, a rep for the Bravolebrity's daughter said she plans to pay the bill in full tomorrow.