Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Sued by American Express Over Unpaid $12k Credit Card Bill
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak's daughter, Brielle Biermann, is being sued by American Express over an unpaid five-figure balance on her Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A copy of her statement showed a $12,870.25 balance, with a minimum payment due of $1,381.88 by June 27. It noted she would be hit with a $40 late fee if the minimum was not paid by that date.
AmEx said they demanded payment from Biermann, and after not having it settled, they are now going after the 26-year-old for the full balance in addition to court costs, TMZ reported, highlighting that her famous mother is also being sued for an unpaid credit card bill at Target, which RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed.
Meanwhile, Biermann's adopted father, Kroy, is facing his own financially-rooted lawsuit over an unpaid credit line from a casino trip to the Bahamas.
In a follow-up statement on Tuesday, however, a rep for the Bravolebrity's daughter said she plans to pay the bill in full tomorrow.
As we previously reported, Zolciak and Kroy have been overwhelmed by their growing debt but opted to stick together and work through their issues after calling off their divorce.
Both had filed for divorce in May, per court documents, which listed their date of separation as April 30. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, shared in an update with Entertainment Tonight on July 7.
"Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up," a second source added. "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."
During the height of their recent marital woes, RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained footage of Kroy expressing his frustrations about their money troubles when police responded to a domestic dispute at their Milton, Georgia, mansion on May 4.
He said Zolciak would often use her cell phone for her online gambling addiction to "slots." The former NFL star added, "That problem has gotten worse."
"In the last two years, she's gambled away $700,000 — just in the last two-and-a-half years. The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars — and she does it online."