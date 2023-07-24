Kim Zolciak’s Marriage on the Rocks Again After Kroy Learns She Told Police He May Have CTE From NFL Days

According to sources close to the situation, Zolciak and Biermann have been on the outs again after they watched footage of their interviews with police on RadarOnline.com.

During one trip, Biermann accused Zolciak of refusing to leave the bathroom and causing drama. On another day, she claimed her husband had locked up her luxury purses and was holding them hostage.

Biermann admitted to police he had locked up items but it was to make sure she didn’t sell off any assets during the split. He told police that Zolciak had decimated their bank account by gambling away $1.5 million during their marriage.

He claimed he needed to sell the property to pay back debt. As we previously reported, prior to the couple filing for divorce in May, the duo was slapped with a massive $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. On top of that, the two have been hit with multiple lawsuits over unpaid debts in the past couple of months.