Kim Zolciak’s Marriage on the Rocks Again After Kroy Learns She Told Police He May Have CTE From NFL Days
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak may be headed back to divorce court only weeks after reconciling with her on-again, off-again husband Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Zolciak and Biermann have been on the outs again after they watched footage of their interviews with police on RadarOnline.com.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive bodycam footage filmed by police during their multiple trips out to the couple’s home.
During one trip, Biermann accused Zolciak of refusing to leave the bathroom and causing drama. On another day, she claimed her husband had locked up her luxury purses and was holding them hostage.
Biermann admitted to police he had locked up items but it was to make sure she didn’t sell off any assets during the split. He told police that Zolciak had decimated their bank account by gambling away $1.5 million during their marriage.
He claimed he needed to sell the property to pay back debt. As we previously reported, prior to the couple filing for divorce in May, the duo was slapped with a massive $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. On top of that, the two have been hit with multiple lawsuits over unpaid debts in the past couple of months.
In one bodycam exchange, Zolciak told officers she feared Biermann may be suffering from a traumatic brain injury from his days playing in the NFL.
“Can I tell you it makes me sad to say this but he’s not right,” Zolciak told the police.
“I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married,” she whispered.
Zolciak then brought up an ex-NFL player named Shane Dronett, who took his own life in 2009 while battling paranoia, uncontrollable rage, and confusion. It was later determined to be triggered by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
“He was a friend of mine,” Zolciak said. The officer then asked, “Are they doing CTE (tests) on him?” in reference to Biermann.
"No! That's the f---- problem," Zolciak replied.
Sources told TMZ the footage has caused a big rift in the home and things are icy between the two. The insider claimed Zolciak was upset about the gambling accusations while he was upset with the CTE claim — and the reconcilation may be called off very soon.