Kroy Biermann Has Not Asked for Kim Zolciak's Ring Back, Despite Second Divorce Filing and Money Woes
Kroy Biermann has not asked his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, to return her ginormous engagement ring amid their ongoing divorce and growing money woes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been spotted wearing the dazzling sparkler and her 11-carat wedding band on several occasions post-split, leaving some fans to wonder if either would want to sell the jewelry to help settle their debts now that Zolciak and Biermann are parting ways.
As we previously reported, the Don't Be Tardy exes filed separate divorce petitions back in May before they briefly reconciled and he filed again in August.
"There has never been any discussion regarding the ring," Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
The former NFL player gifted Zolciak with a Forevermark wedding band for their five-year wedding anniversary in 2016. Around that time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that he selected 11 carats in honor of their anniversary on November 11.
Zolciak and Biermann are now more than $1 million in debt, which he attributed to her gambling, and she blamed him for not having a job.
RadarOnline.com learned that Biermann recently rushed back to divorce court demanding the $3 million family home they are living in be sold off immediately after the couple nearly lost the sprawling mansion, heavily featured on RHOA, to foreclosure last year.
According to court documents, his lawyer said, "The parties' financial situation is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children."
- 'Selling Is Critical': Kroy Biermann Unable to Afford New Pad Until Ex Kim Zolciak Signs Off on $3 Million Home Sale
- 'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Claims She's Using Money From Wig & Purse Sales to Fund Lavish Lifestyle While He Pays Home Bills
- ‘Emergency Hearing’: Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Demands Their $3 Million Georgia Home Be Sold Off, Facing Foreclosure Once Again
"Petitioner finds himself trying to cobble together enough money to pay the $2,000 electric bill," the motion noted.
Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com that his client wants Zolciak to sign a joint consent agreement to put their home on the market so they can both move forward with their lives.
Biermann has not yet looked for a new place because he doesn't have sufficient funds until they sell the home, Bergstrom revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof. If they don't, they'll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children."
Bergstrom said Zolciak's status regarding looking for a new house is unclear, but she is likely in the "same financial boat" as her ex. "We're hopeful she will retain counsel soon and the negotiation for a consent sale of the home can begin," Biermann's attorney added.