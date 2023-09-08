Kroy Biermann Has Not Asked for Kim Zolciak's Ring Back, Despite Second Divorce Filing and Money Woes

Kroy Biermann has not asked his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, to return her ginormous engagement ring amid their ongoing divorce and growing money woes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been spotted wearing the dazzling sparkler and her 11-carat wedding band on several occasions post-split, leaving some fans to wonder if either would want to sell the jewelry to help settle their debts now that Zolciak and Biermann are parting ways.