'No Proof': Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Accuses ‘RHOA’ Star of Making False Drug Accusation to ‘Harass’ Him in Divorce War
Kroy Biermann called out his estranged wife Kim Zolciak’s alleged reckless behavior over the past couple of months in court as he continues his fight for primary custody of their 4 kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy has asked the judge presiding over his divorce to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent his children.
A Guardian ad Litem is put in place to present the children in a divorce. The official will speak to all the parties involved and write up a report for the judge.
Kroy said he wants one appointed immediately.
“After 11 years of marriage, [Kroy] filed for divorce on August 24, 2023. Financial necessity dictates that the parties, and the minor children, continue to live together in a 16,000-square-foot home. Thus far, the divorce is far from amicable and continues to deteriorate as it plays out in public,” his motion reads.
Kroy said while has attempted to shield the kids from, “the negative fall-out of their parents’ divorce, [Kim] continues to direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language at [Kroy] with little concern if the children are present.”
In his motion, he expressed concern that Kim would use reality television to “garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children.”
- Paid in Full: AmEx Drops Fight With Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Over Credit Card Bill, 'RHOA' Star and Ex Kroy Still Drowning in Debt
- ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Forced to Face Off With Ex Marc Daly in Court As He Demands She Be Found in Contempt
- Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Drags Family Friend to Court Accusing Him of Selling Her Car Without Paying Her a Dime
Kim is currently filming season 2 of The Surreal Life reboot.
As we previously reported, last month, Kroy slapped Kim with divorce papers only weeks after they dismissed their first divorce attempt. Sources said the couple attempted to reconcile but their financial problems made it impossible.
As part of the first divorce case, Kroy demanded Kim be ordered to submit to a psychological exam. He claimed she had drained their martial funds with her alleged gambling addiction. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the “spin” button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” he said.
She responded by demanding he be randomly drug tested. Kim claimed Kroy had been smoking marijuana.
In his new motion, Kroy addressed the claims stating Kim provided “no proof to support her claims.”
His lawyer wrote, "Recently, [Kim] accused [Kroy] of being a drug addict, smoking pot to such an extent that he is unable to care for the children."
The lawyer added, “These allegations provide no other purpose than to harass and defame [Kroy] and put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father.”
Kroy said Kim had spent little time at home since the divorce. He claimed to have been taking care of their minor kids.
He wants the Guardian appointed immediately to investigate the matter. Kim has yet to respond to the divorce.