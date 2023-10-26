Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Pleads With Judge to Call Off Foreclosure Auction Days Before Bidding War, Says Her Children Will Be Homeless

kim zolcika kroy biermann georgia mansion pp
Source: mega;zillow
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Updated 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann rushed to court pleading for an injunction to block the bank from foreclosing on their Georgia mansion next month.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality stars, who are still living under the same roof while fighting in divorce court, have filed a complaint for injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist Bank.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak kroybiermann divide georgia mansion kim instagram
Source: @zimzoliak/instagram

The exes said they are the owners of a 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In their filing, the duo said they are still fighting over property in their bitter divorce. They said the only asset of value is the home in question.

Kim and Kroy said Truist Bank has “initiated a nonjudicial foreclosure proceeding” against the home. The reality stars explain they recently listed the property for $6 million.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak biermann and kroy biermann list their georgia mansion
Source: zillow

However, the home is scheduled to be auctioned off on November 7, 2023.

The Bravo stars are pleading with the court to restrain the bank from foreclosing on the home claiming they will suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak kroybiermann
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Kim submitted an emotional declaration in the case pleading with the judge to help.

She said, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for vour understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim said her biggest concern was providing stability to her four minor children during the divorce.

She added, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”

kim zolciak kroy biermann daughter brielle involved police house call
Source: miltonga.gov
Article continues below advertisement

Kim said she believes the home holds significant equity, and “we strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

Kim said if the bank foreclosed on the home, “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”

Kim pleaded with the court to stop the foreclosure sale. “We understand the gravity of this situation,” she wrote.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.