Kim Zolciak Pleads With Judge to Call Off Foreclosure Auction Days Before Bidding War, Says Her Children Will Be Homeless

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann rushed to court pleading for an injunction to block the bank from foreclosing on their Georgia mansion next month.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality stars, who are still living under the same roof while fighting in divorce court, have filed a complaint for injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist Bank.