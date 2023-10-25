Judges Orders Kim Zolciak to Not Eavesdrop on Ex Kroy Biermann, ‘RHOA’ Star Told to Live in Basement to Avoid Another 911 Call
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has been ordered to act like an adult and not berate her estranged husband Kroy Biermann in front of their children – as they continue to live together while fighting in divorce court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Kim and Kroy’s divorce decided to separate the parties inside their Georgia mansion.
The exes live together in a 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion. As we first reported, the couple has called the police out to their home several times since their split earlier this year.
Kim has accused Kroy of stealing her cell phones, locking up her property and passport, and refusing to let her sleep in the master bedroom.
During one encounter, Kim told police she feared Kroy suffered from CTE from his days in the NFL.
At the recent hearing, the judge granted the motion asking for permission to sell the home. As we previously reported, the home has been put on the market for $6 million.
In the meantime, the court ruled that Kroy will use the master bedroom while Kim will have the exclusive use of the basement and nanny suite.
“Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission. The parties shall share the common areas of the Marital Residence,” the order read.
Further, the court ruled both parties “shall civilly towards one another – especially in the presence of the minor children.”
He said, “Both parties shall refrain from engaging in disparaging contact and/or communication with each other. Both parties shall be restrained and enjoined from harassing, vilifying, assaulting, stalking, or otherwise harming the other party or the minor children in any manner, form or fashion. Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children. Neither party shall eavesdrop, surveil, interrupt, or otherwise interfere with the other parent’s visitation with the minor children.”
In addition, the parties were told not to use their children to send messages to the other.
Lastly, the judge said, “Each parent is hereby enjoined and restrained from doing, or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, molesting, or harassing the adverse party.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the divorce, the couple continues to face serious financial problems including a $1.1 million tax lien filed by the IRS.