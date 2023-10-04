911 AUDIO: Kim Zolciak Calls Cops on Ex Kroy Biermann After He Locks Her Out of Bedroom With Nothing But a Pillow
Kim Zolciak called the police when Kroy Biermann locked her out of the master bedroom inside their Georgia mansion with nothing but a pillow the day after he refiled for divorce, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking 911 audio.
This outlet told you first — officers were dispatched to the exes' home on the night of August 25 after Zociak dialed 911, claiming that she couldn't get into their bedroom that Biermann "doesn't even have a job to be providing for."
Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24. In the 911 audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star could be heard screaming at her ex that she was "tired of you threatening me."
She informed the dispatch operator that "he's been threatening me. He won't open the door." She also said that she had already called a locksmith.
"I had to call a locksmith to get my medicine," Zolciak said during the call, later revealing she just had an operation.
She again turned her sights on her ex, calling Biermann "disgusting" and stating, "You don't own this house, Kroy. I've been more than accommodating."
"Open the door, Kroy," Zolciak screamed. "This is crazy."
When the operator asked Zolciak if anyone in the home had access to weapons, she said, "Kroy has guns," and they were "locked up in a safe, probably." She later informed the 911 operator that her estranged husband gave her a pillow so she could sleep.
"I deserve to get into my room. I don't want anything to do with you," she told him through the door.
Zolciak sounded distressed on the call, telling the operator that Biermann had allegedly been violent with her before.
"He's threatened me," she said. "He has been physical before."
"This guy thinks he can put my pillow outside the door and make me sleep in random spots when I just had two vertebrates fused," Zolciak stated. "Get out of here, dude. I've had enough."
The Don't Be Tardy star ended the call with another diss aimed at her ex.
"This man doesn't even have a job to be providing for this house," she told the 911 operator.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak and Biermann have been going head-to-head in their nasty divorce battle over everything from their children to their finances and the mega-mansion. She recently informed the judge they are still getting intimate between the sheets — but the ex-NFL star still wants to end their marriage.