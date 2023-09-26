Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Still Gung-Ho About Divorce Despite 'RHOA' Star Claiming They Are Still Sleeping Together

Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, isn't wavering on his decision to call it quits. The former NFL star has "no desire to reconcile," RadarOnline.com can confirm, despite her claims they are still sleeping together in the wake of their split.

Biermann "remains steadfast" in his choice to divorce the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, "leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment," a new motion he filed with attorney ​​Marlys A. Bergstrom stated.