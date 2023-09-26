Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Still Gung-Ho About Divorce Despite 'RHOA' Star Claiming They Are Still Sleeping Together
Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, isn't wavering on his decision to call it quits. The former NFL star has "no desire to reconcile," RadarOnline.com can confirm, despite her claims they are still sleeping together in the wake of their split.
Biermann "remains steadfast" in his choice to divorce the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, "leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment," a new motion he filed with attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom stated.
It was noted the cops had been called to their Georgia-based residence approximately five times within roughly the last four months. Biermann said all but once she was the one who dialed 911.
Adding insult to injury, he claimed in the docs that "the most recent police visit was witnessed by their youngest daughter."
The Don't Be Tardy star asked the court to shut down Zolciak's motion to dismiss the petition for divorce and consider moving forward with the sale of their marital home, which was often featured on RHOA.
Biermann fired back after Zolciak claimed his latest divorce petition filed on August 24 should be tossed because they're living under the same roof and allegedly still hooking up, stating the last time was just a few weeks ago on September 7.
"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," she alleged in court docs.
Zolciak doubled down in an Instagram video around that time. "I'm living here not going anywhere!" she wrote over a clip of her closet on September 8. "Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."
The split grew very contentious in recent months with Zolciak accusing her ex of smoking marijuana and Biermann claiming she put them in financial destitution with an alleged gambling addiction.
The pair previously tried to reconcile, but failed to stay on the same page. He has since asked for sole legal and sole physical custody of their four kids moving forward, and is seeking child support as well as alimony.
In his explosive new motion, Biermann mentioned that Zolciak has been away for two weeks filming The Surreal Life, telling the court she isn't expected back "until the day of the status hearing," which he said she was aware about prior to her travels.