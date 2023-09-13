Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Praying She'll Use 'Surreal Life' Earnings On $1 Million+ Debt, But Not Holding His Breath

Biermann has been informed of her new gig, a lawyer for the former Don't Be Tardy star confirmed to RadarOnline.com, and is "aware that she was traveling to Columbia for work."

"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," Marlys A. Bergstrom shared in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."

"We have an inkling that Kim may have formed an LLC in an attempt to protect any of her earnings from being classified as marital property," the lawyer explained. "Of course, we will be delving into this more as the divorce proceedings progress."