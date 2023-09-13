Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Praying She'll Use 'Surreal Life' Earnings On $1 Million+ Debt, But Not Holding His Breath
Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is hopeful she will use the earnings from her new reality TV gig to help alleviate their financial despair, RadarOnline.com can report.
The famed Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently signed on the dotted line to appear on the eighth season of the revamped MTV hit, The Surreal Life, which puts a group of celebrities together under the same roof.
Biermann has been informed of her new gig, a lawyer for the former Don't Be Tardy star confirmed to RadarOnline.com, and is "aware that she was traveling to Columbia for work."
"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," Marlys A. Bergstrom shared in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."
"We have an inkling that Kim may have formed an LLC in an attempt to protect any of her earnings from being classified as marital property," the lawyer explained. "Of course, we will be delving into this more as the divorce proceedings progress."
Fans can plan to see Zolciak and other "unexpected stars coming together" on the reality show "for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways."
The opportunity came at a time when Biermann had been imploring his estranged wife to approve the sale of their $3 million Georgia house after he filed for divorce a second time. "It's mutual," she told TMZ while out in Beverly Hills. "I told him what to do."
Zolciak and Biermann are significantly over $1 million in debt and facing a potential home foreclosure.
The former NFL star said he made efforts to relieve their financial strain by selling off personal items and putting cash together to fulfill their expensive mortgage payments.
Despite the Bravolebrity's recent claim that she and Biermann were working on their marriage and still living as husband and wife, Bergstrom said his client has not waivered on his decision to call it quits.
In his August filing, Biermann requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, plus alimony, child support, and exclusive use of their mansion.
Biermann's lawyer told RadarOnline.com, "He is moving forward [with the divorce] and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence."