Kroy Biermann Denies Marital Drama With Kim Zolciak Is a Ploy to Get Back on Reality TV, 'Would NEVER' Use Divorce as Fodder for Bravo

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's relationship drama has been aired out ever since he filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage — going on to reconcile before filing yet again — but a lawyer for the former NFL star shut down rumors that it's all a ploy to return to Bravo.

"Kroy cannot speak for Kim, but he would never use this divorce to get back on reality television," Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com on behalf of his client.