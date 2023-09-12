Kroy Biermann Denies Marital Drama With Kim Zolciak Is a Ploy to Get Back on Reality TV, 'Would NEVER' Use Divorce as Fodder for Bravo
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's relationship drama has been aired out ever since he filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage — going on to reconcile before filing yet again — but a lawyer for the former NFL star shut down rumors that it's all a ploy to return to Bravo.
"Kroy cannot speak for Kim, but he would never use this divorce to get back on reality television," Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com on behalf of his client.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her soon-to-be-ex-husband first met in May 2010.
Soon after they said "I Do," the couple locked down their own Bravo reality show Don't Be Tardy, which followed their family's day-to-day life from 2012 to 2020.
Zolciak famously left RHOA during season 5 and has since returned for a cameo on season 15, giving fans hope that it won't be her last time making an appearance.
Bergstrom said that Biermann has no intention of using their marital spats as part of a storyline. "He would NEVER permit the divorce, the custody dispute, and most importantly, his children, to be fodder for reality television," his lawyer stated.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Zolciak for comment.
Zolciak recently said that she and her estranged husband have been "working" on their marriage and are still "living as husband and wife" after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that he rushed back to divorce court in an effort to sell their sprawling $3 million Georgia home amid their growing financial struggles.
"It's mutual," she told TMZ after Biermann's filing asking to put their shared home on the market. "I told him what to do."
As for their status, it appears that Biermann's August filing won't be pulled.
"Kroy has not waivered on his intent to follow through with the divorce; he is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Bergstrom told us.
Biermann is unable to afford a place of his own without that money due to the couple being in more than $1 million of debt, which he largely attributed to her gambling while she blamed him for not having a job other than caring for their home and family.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, "The parties' financial situation is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children."