Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann List Georgia Mansion for $6 Million as Bitter Divorce War Heats Up

Zolciak and Biermann — currently locked in a heated divorce battle — put the family home with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on the market Monday. The hike increase is significant, considering the estranged couple bought the infamous property in 2012 for just $880k.

According to the listing, the house was built in 2008 and features a six-car garage, a 500-bottle climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar, a home theater, an arcade room, a gym with a private massage room, and much more.