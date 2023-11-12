'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary Despite Ongoing Divorce Battle

The festivities began with a pit stop at one of Morgan Wallen's shows in Atlanta, where the couple let loose and enjoyed the music hand-in-hand.

Zolciak shared videos of their night out on Instagram, giving fans an insider's view of their anniversary celebration.

Most of the intimate moment was captured during a one-on-one dinner at an Italian restaurant in Smyrna, Georgia.

The couple indulged in a mini buffet of food and enjoyed drinks, all while sharing an air of coziness and connection. In her social media posts, Zolciak praised the quality of the cuisine, leaving no hints of their personal or financial struggles.