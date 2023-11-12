'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary Despite Ongoing Divorce Battle
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary despite their ongoing divorce and financial disputes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The festivities began with a pit stop at one of Morgan Wallen's shows in Atlanta, where the couple let loose and enjoyed the music hand-in-hand.
Zolciak shared videos of their night out on Instagram, giving fans an insider's view of their anniversary celebration.
Most of the intimate moment was captured during a one-on-one dinner at an Italian restaurant in Smyrna, Georgia.
The couple indulged in a mini buffet of food and enjoyed drinks, all while sharing an air of coziness and connection. In her social media posts, Zolciak praised the quality of the cuisine, leaving no hints of their personal or financial struggles.
In the videos, Zolciak was seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and matching heels, while Biermann can be seen making a toast while wearing a white button-up with a few of the restaurant employees.
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented on Biermann's dye job on his beard, with many claiming that he's "gone a little too far on the Just For Men."
One joked, "I don't know what is more shocking, the fact that these two are out and about without ripping each other's heads off - or that f------ beard."
Another commented, "He left that beard dye on a minute too long." Someone replied, "Only a minute? lol."
Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24.
In October, the police were called to the couple's home after Biermann locked Zolciak out of their bedroom with nothing but a single pillow.
In the 911 audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star could be heard screaming at her ex that she was tired of him "threatening" her.
She informed the dispatch operator that "he's been threatening me. He won't open the door." She also said that she had already called a locksmith.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Bravo couple have been ordered to sleep in separate rooms.
The peace comes after a divorce judge laid down the law during an October 24 hearing after the couple racked up a series of terrifying and sometimes violent confrontations in front of their four traumatized children.
“Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission. The parties shall share the common areas of the Marital Residence,” the order stated.