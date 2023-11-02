'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Ex Kroy Biermann Keeping The Peace After Being Ordered to Sleep in Separate Rooms
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have apparently called for a cease-fire inside their toxic Georgia mansion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged linebacker hubby have gone more than one week without calling 911 on each other, according to the records released by the Milton Police Department.
The peace comes after a divorce judge laid down the law during an October 24 hearing after the couple racked up a series of terrifying and sometimes violent confrontations in front of their four traumatized children, ages 12 and 9.
The judge ordered the couple to establish separate living quarters with Biermann taking the master bedroom and Zolciak occupying the basement nanny suite.
“Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission. The parties shall share the common areas of the Marital Residence,” the order stated.
The order seems to be working – so far.
“We have completed a check of our records management system and do not find any information available for release in the timeframe you have indicated,” a police department official told RadarOnline.com in response to a request for any potential October incidents.
The last known blowout involving the police erupted on September 30 when Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 38, called 911 on each other in a dispute over the reality star’s cell phones. To make matters even more bizarre, Biermann would hide before the police arrived.
The wacky incidents mark the sixth and seventh time frustrated patrol officers were called to play nursemaids to the divorcing couple, who continue to live under the same roof.
The judge ordered the couple “shall civilly towards one another – especially in the presence of the minor children,” to protect their mental health.
“Both parties shall be restrained and enjoined from harassing, vilifying, assaulting, stalking, or otherwise harming the other party or the minor children in any manner, form or fashion,” the court documents showed.
“Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children. Neither party shall eavesdrop, surveil, interrupt, or otherwise interfere with the other parent’s visitation with the minor children.”