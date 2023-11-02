'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Ex Kroy Biermann Keeping The Peace After Being Ordered to Sleep in Separate Rooms

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have apparently called for a cease-fire inside their toxic Georgia mansion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged linebacker hubby have gone more than one week without calling 911 on each other, according to the records released by the Milton Police Department.

The peace comes after a divorce judge laid down the law during an October 24 hearing after the couple racked up a series of terrifying and sometimes violent confrontations in front of their four traumatized children, ages 12 and 9.