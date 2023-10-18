'Broke My Nails': 'RHOA' Diva Kim Zolciak and Estranged Hubby Kroy Biermann Call 911 on Each Other in Latest Domestic Row
The madcap mayhem inside the home of reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continues, and only RadarOnline.com has the shocking details of two more incidents of the spiraling domestic drama that show signs of becoming dangerously violent.
Police were twice dispatched to the toxic mansion outside Atlanta, GA, on September 30 – just two days after Biermann was accused of snatching Zolciak’s cell phone and bizarrely playing hide-and-seek with arriving officers, according to police documents exclusively obtained by this outlet.
The wacky incidents mark the sixth- and seventh-time frustrated patrol officers from the Milton Police Department were called to play nursemaids to the divorcing couple, who continue to live under the same roof where their four young children, aged 12 to 9, get a tragic front row seat to the demented behavior.
The latest scrum erupted about 3 PM when Biermann, a 250-pound former NFL linebacker, called 911 to complain the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had barricaded herself in a room – leading to an alleged exchange of blows.
“Caller Statement: Wife is attacking him/kicking him,” the notes from the police dispatch log stated. “RP (reporting person) says FEM (female) has locked herself in the room that she isn’t supposed to be in.”
The log indicated Zolciak, 45, then bolted from the house — which is now up for sale — in a white Range Rover and was labeled as a “suspect” on the run wearing a black top and a robe.
The police documents indicated the call — which did not generate a full-blown police report — was eventually cleared an hour later. Sadly, the officers noted the couple’s traumatized children were “around the house” at the time of the incident.
Zolciak made the second 911 call minutes after the officers left the scene – this time accusing Biermann of domestic violence, according to the heavily redacted dispatch log obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“Caller Statement: PD (police department) just left. I went to my (storage) space he came in and started going through my stuff, broke my nails, (redacted) he went out the side door with all my stuff,” the log stated.
This time Biermann, 38, was pegged as a “suspect” on the run wearing a white shirt and a white hat.
The dispatch log also indicated the helpless children were all at the scene witnessing the domestic meltdown. It is unknown if the police called the Fulton County Division of Family and Children Services.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police were dispatched to the home two days earlier — just one day after Zolciak returned home from filming MTV’s The Surreal Life in Colombia. The children were thankfully sleeping at the time as the couple battled over Zolciak’s cell phone.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com obtained shocking police body camera footage of an August 25 incident where Biermann triggered a tense stand-off with police by barricading himself in the master bedroom and refusing a direct order to hand over Zolciak’s possessions.
“I am in fear of my safety," Biermann bizarrely screamed from behind the door. "I don't want to talk."
Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24 following a series of disputes with his reality star wife, who is demanding custody of the children and child support from the unemployed Biermann.