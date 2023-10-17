'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Demands Primary Custody, 'Permanent' Child Support From Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann

She desired that any and all pre-marital assets, gifts, and inheritance of either party shall be retained or assigned to the party who owned it first before the marriage.

The RHOA alum also asked that Biermann be "restrained and enjoined from removing or secreting any property of the parties" until all claims of the parties can be heard and determined by the court.

Zolciak and Biermann have been married since November 2011, but the now-exes are now in the midst of a divorce war after their contentious split.

