'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Demands Primary Custody, 'Permanent' Child Support From Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is demanding primary custody and "permanent child support" from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, as the estranged former flames proceed with their divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.
In newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravolebrity asked the court to be awarded "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" and grant the former NFL player "liberal visitation."
"She is a loving, fit, and proper parent," her legal team stated. If her request is permitted, she wants Biermann to pay "permanent child support." The Blast was the first to report the news.
Biermann and Zolciak separated on or about September 7, the docs stated following their short-lived reconciliation.
It was noted their minor children currently reside with both parties at the marital residence, which was recently listed for $6 million — a profit for the former couple struggling financially. The exes are over $1 million in debt and have been facing a potential home foreclosure.
In the documents, Zoliciak emphasized that she is a co-owner of the property and she should get half of the money once a buyer signs on the dotted line.
Zolciak stated she is dependent on Biermann for support and maintenance and seeks "temporary and permanent alimony."
She desired that any and all pre-marital assets, gifts, and inheritance of either party shall be retained or assigned to the party who owned it first before the marriage.
The RHOA alum also asked that Biermann be "restrained and enjoined from removing or secreting any property of the parties" until all claims of the parties can be heard and determined by the court.
Zolciak and Biermann have been married since November 2011, but the now-exes are now in the midst of a divorce war after their contentious split.
As we previously reported, Zolciak recently ventured to Columbia to film the reality show The Surreal Life.
"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," Biermann's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."
"We have an inkling that Kim may have formed an LLC in an attempt to protect any of her earnings from being classified as marital property," the lawyer explained. "Of course, we will be delving into this more as the divorce proceedings progress."
Although Zolciak hinted to the pair working on their marriage and hooking up post-split, Bergstrom said his client had not faltered on his decision to call it quits.