'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Sparks Alleged Romance with Chet Hanks Amid Nasty Divorce from Kroy Biermann
Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy reality TV star Kim Zolciak was in the midst of filming her latest show when news of her divorce from Kroy Biermann broke.
Despite the personal turmoil, Kim seemed to be enjoying herself on set, particularly with her interactions with Chet Hanks, son of Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two reportedly hit it off during the two-week production of MTV's The Surreal Life in Medellin, leaving others in the house wondering if there was a romantic connection between them.
Although it remains uncertain whether Kim and Chet exchanged contact information during the show or if they are still in touch today, one thing is clear - this revelation will no doubt add an intriguing element to the upcoming season of the reality series.
According to TMZ, Kim has signed on for the reality show's eighth season. She joined a star-studded cast, which included not only Chet but also Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco, Ally Brooke, and many more.
After the production wrapped up, Kim returned to her hometown of Atlanta. However, her return was not without incident.
Just one day after her arrival, she reportedly called 911, claiming that Kroy had snatched her cell phones during an altercation.
The details surrounding this incident are still unclear, leaving fans curious about the state of Kim and Kroy's relationship amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings.
- Kim Zolciak Not in Talks With Bravo for 'RHOA' Return Amid Divorce... Yet
- Kroy Biermann Denies Marital Drama With Kim Zolciak Is a Ploy to Get Back on Reality TV, 'Would NEVER' Use Divorce as Fodder for Bravo
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Money Issues Played a Role in Split: Sources
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim's ex filed for divorce back in May 2023. They withdrew the divorce filing in July, but by August, the ex-NFL star refiled to end their marriage.
The former couple have been going head-to-head in their nasty divorce battle over everything from their children to their finances and the mega-mansion they both lived in.
Earlier this month, Kory locked himself in his bedroom and refused to open the door because he feared his reality star wife, only for Kim to call 911 and claim, "he's been threatening me. He won't open the door."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Chet also stirred headlines after his ex, Kiana Parker, claimed to have suffered ongoing medical issues along with PTSD as a result of their time with one another.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kiana described Chet as "aggressive and hostile."
"As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating '[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to our' and other things," her lawyer claimed.
Chet ended up filing his own civil lawsuit, accusing Kiana of battery and theft. He claimed she used his credit cards to pay her rent without permission.
Both lawsuits were eventually dropped.