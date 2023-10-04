SEE THE VIDEO: Kroy Biermann Barricades Himself In Room During Tense Police Standoff After Kim Zolciak Calls 911

RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking video of the tense police standoff with Kroy Biermann after he locked himself in his bedroom and refused to open the door because he feared his reality star wife, Kim Zolciak.

The bizarre incident erupted about 10 PM on August 25 when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star called 911 to claim she was locked out of the master bedroom she shares with her now estranged husband.

“I came home, and I was locked out of my room, which happens all the time,” a disheveled-looking Zolciak told the Milton, GA police officers in the bodycam video as she greeted on the sidewalk yards away from the entrance of their toxic mansion they can barely afford.