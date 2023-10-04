SEE THE VIDEO: Kroy Biermann Barricades Himself In Room During Tense Police Standoff After Kim Zolciak Calls 911
RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking video of the tense police standoff with Kroy Biermann after he locked himself in his bedroom and refused to open the door because he feared his reality star wife, Kim Zolciak.
The bizarre incident erupted about 10 PM on August 25 when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star called 911 to claim she was locked out of the master bedroom she shares with her now estranged husband.
“I came home, and I was locked out of my room, which happens all the time,” a disheveled-looking Zolciak told the Milton, GA police officers in the bodycam video as she greeted on the sidewalk yards away from the entrance of their toxic mansion they can barely afford.
Once inside, one officer was seen trying to convince Biermann to open the door – but the former NFL linebacker claimed he feared for his safety.
“Mr. Biermann, it’s the Milton Police. Can you come to the door, please?” said the officer who took a defensive position by the door frame of the hallway. “Sir, I would like to see who I am speaking with.
“Can I help you?” Biermann repeated coyly.
That’s when the police officer indicated he was worried about his safety and declared, “I would like to at least see your hand while we’re talking.” The cop then threatened to arrest Biermann for criminal trespass if he refused to cooperate.
“I am in fear of my safety," Biermann bizarrely screamed from behind the door. "I don't want to talk."
That’s when Bierman indicated that he was sick of Zolciak.
“If I open the door and she comes in here – then we have a problem,” the unhinged Biermann told the officer.
“What kind of problem is that sir?” the officer asked.
“She won’t leave! You can’t force her to leave and nor can I,” he declared.
The incident was eventually resolved when the police convinced Biermann to hand over Zolciak’s items, which he threw on the floor before shutting the door again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24 following a series of disputes with his reality star wife and the mother of his four children, ages 12 and 9.