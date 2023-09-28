Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive Details

'A Waste': Kim Zolciak Reprimanded by Judge After Failing to Show Up for Zoom Divorce Hearing With Ex Kroy Biermann

kim zolciak reprimanded by judge missing divorce hearing kroy pp
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak was reprimanded for missing a divorce hearing.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Reality star Kim Zolciak went MIA at an important divorce hearing this week amid her split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, and she upset the judge overseeing their case in the process, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams demanded an explanation from Zolciak's lawyer, David Beaudry, on Wednesday after noticing that all parties were present on the Zoom call aside from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak reprimanded by judge missing divorce hearing kroy
Source: MEGA

The reality star's attorney explained she was on a flight.

Beaudry explained that Zolciak couldn't make the hearing because she was on a flight back from Colombia after filming for the MTV reality series, The Surreal Life.

The series puts a group of celebrities together for two weeks of living under the same roof in a Hollywood mansion and maybe a much-needed paycheck for the exes who are "financially destitute," according to court docs filed by Biermann.

"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak reprimanded by judge missing divorce hearing kroy
Source: MEGA

Williams noticed all the parties were present aside from Zolciak.

Beaudry said his client was going to arrive in Atlanta at around 9 PM local time, going on to apologize for Zolciak's absence at the hearing. Williams became visibly irritated and sternly reminded Beaudry that wasn't sufficient.

Zolciak's "presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here," the judge pointed out. "I did not waive her presence." Going forward, she said as a result that all parties involved in the case would have to appear in person in her courtroom.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak
Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak reprimanded by judge missing divorce hearing kroy
Source: RadarOnline.com

Biermann said selling their house is essential.

Williams rescheduled the hearing for September 29, calling the previous a "waste."

A lot is at stake as they are set to cover Zolciak's motion to have the court dismiss Biermann's second divorce filing after the reality star claimed they are still sleeping together post-split.

The NFL star said that he would nonetheless be proceeding on his divorce. "The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak] does not indicate a desire to reconcile," the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak reprimanded by judge missing divorce hearing kroy
Source: MEGA

The home is set to go into foreclosure Nov. 7.

Looking ahead, they will also address Biermann's petition asking for permission to sell the former couple's Georgia mansion.

The Don't Be Tardy dad said it's essential so he can take their four minor children "out of the toxic environment" they're currently living in.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Williams will make a decision on Biermann's petition before November 7, when the home is set to go into foreclosure.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.