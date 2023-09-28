'A Waste': Kim Zolciak Reprimanded by Judge After Failing to Show Up for Zoom Divorce Hearing With Ex Kroy Biermann

Beaudry explained that Zolciak couldn't make the hearing because she was on a flight back from Colombia after filming for the MTV reality series, The Surreal Life.

The series puts a group of celebrities together for two weeks of living under the same roof in a Hollywood mansion and maybe a much-needed paycheck for the exes who are "financially destitute," according to court docs filed by Biermann.

"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."