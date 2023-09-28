'A Waste': Kim Zolciak Reprimanded by Judge After Failing to Show Up for Zoom Divorce Hearing With Ex Kroy Biermann
Reality star Kim Zolciak went MIA at an important divorce hearing this week amid her split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, and she upset the judge overseeing their case in the process, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams demanded an explanation from Zolciak's lawyer, David Beaudry, on Wednesday after noticing that all parties were present on the Zoom call aside from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality.
Beaudry explained that Zolciak couldn't make the hearing because she was on a flight back from Colombia after filming for the MTV reality series, The Surreal Life.
The series puts a group of celebrities together for two weeks of living under the same roof in a Hollywood mansion and maybe a much-needed paycheck for the exes who are "financially destitute," according to court docs filed by Biermann.
"Whether she'll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "Given her track record, I'm not holding my breath."
Beaudry said his client was going to arrive in Atlanta at around 9 PM local time, going on to apologize for Zolciak's absence at the hearing. Williams became visibly irritated and sternly reminded Beaudry that wasn't sufficient.
Zolciak's "presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here," the judge pointed out. "I did not waive her presence." Going forward, she said as a result that all parties involved in the case would have to appear in person in her courtroom.
Williams rescheduled the hearing for September 29, calling the previous a "waste."
A lot is at stake as they are set to cover Zolciak's motion to have the court dismiss Biermann's second divorce filing after the reality star claimed they are still sleeping together post-split.
The NFL star said that he would nonetheless be proceeding on his divorce. "The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak] does not indicate a desire to reconcile," the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
Looking ahead, they will also address Biermann's petition asking for permission to sell the former couple's Georgia mansion.
The Don't Be Tardy dad said it's essential so he can take their four minor children "out of the toxic environment" they're currently living in.
Williams will make a decision on Biermann's petition before November 7, when the home is set to go into foreclosure.