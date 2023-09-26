Kim Zolciak Debating Filing for Bankruptcy to Clear Massive 7-Figure Debt, Ex Kroy Biermann Claims
Kroy Biermann said his estranged wife Kim Zolciak has discussed filing for bankruptcy in an attempt to wipe the massive amount of debt they owe clean, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, the ex-NFL star filed a bombshell motion in response to Kim’s attempt to dismiss his divorce petition.
Kim and Kroy have been battling it out in court for months. They both filed for divorce in May but called it off weeks later.
They attempted to reconcile but continued to fight about their finances. Kroy then headed back to divorce court on August 24 and filed a 2nd petition.
Kroy has demanded primary custody of their 4 kids and support from Kim. He said their Georgia home is set to be foreclosed on in November.
The couple previously saved the home from foreclosure earlier this year.
As we first reported, earlier today, Kim demanded the entire divorce be dismissed. She claimed to have still been sleeping with Kroy — which she argued was the reason for the case to be thrown out.
Now, in Kroy’s response, he admitted to having sexual relations with Kim but denied wanting to get back together.
“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with Respondent does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” the motion read. Kroy said he “remains steadfast in his desire to divorce” Kim.
Kroy accused Kim’s recent motion of being another “delay tactic.”
He said Kim has, “made it clear that she does not intend to leave the residence, despite the fact the home is currently in pre-foreclosure. She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time.”
He added, “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”
Kroy said Kim’s motion should be dismissed and an emergency hearing should be held about selling their home.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and Kroy owe $1 million in back taxes and have been hit with several lawsuits over unpaid debts.