Tom Hanks’ Son Chet and His Ex-GF Drop Dueling Assault Lawsuits Weeks After Hollywood Star Was Dragged into Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet and his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker have reached a deal to drop their separate lawsuits against the other — weeks after the A-list actor was mentioned as a potential witness in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet dismissed all claims against Kiana in his case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In addition, Kiana filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit she brought against Chet in Texas court.