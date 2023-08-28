Your tip
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet and His Ex-GF Drop Dueling Assault Lawsuits Weeks After Hollywood Star Was Dragged into Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet and his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker have reached a deal to drop their separate lawsuits against the other — weeks after the A-list actor was mentioned as a potential witness in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet dismissed all claims against Kiana in his case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In addition, Kiana filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit she brought against Chet in Texas court.

Kiana Parker accused Chet of being abusive throughout their relationship.

As we first reported, the couple broke up in 2021 and things immediately turned nasty. Kiana filed for a protective order against Chet claiming he had been abusive during their relationship.

In court documents, she pointed to multiple incidents where Chet allegedly got physical with her.

Tom and Rita were name-dropped in the case by Kiana.

“Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things,” the lawsuit described one alleged incident between the two.

Tom & Rita have stayed mum on the accusations against their son.

Kiana claimed Chet called her a “ghetto black b----.” She alleged that Tom’s son told her nobody would believe her if she told authorities because he was “Chet Hanks.”

Chet’s ex then went to court to file a $1 million lawsuit over the alleged abuse. Kiana said she still “suffers lingering tingling and tremors to her back and neck periodically.” She said she also suffers from “PTSD caused by the trauma of the multiple abusive incidents in their relationship.”

A couple of weeks later, a video leaked on TMZ showing Chet bloodied after a fight with Kiana.

The two had an altercation while she was moving out of their Texas home. She claimed to have smashed a pot on his head in self-defense, but he said it was assault.

Chet filed his own lawsuit over the alleged assault. In addition, he accused Kiana of using his credit cards without his knowledge to pay her rent.

Kiana dropped her $1 million lawsuit against Chet.

The case dragged on for over a year until Kiana recently listed Tom Hanks as a potential witness in the case. She claimed the actor had referred her to a “spiritual healer.”

“Mr. Hanks’ father provided a spiritual healer to treat Ms. Parker for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with Mr. Hanks. She did not retain any of the records for this healer,” Kiana’s lawyer claimed.

Chet and Kiana fought over whether Tom and the spiritual healer could be dragged into the case. The judge ended up siding with Chet because Kiana could not provide the name of the alleged healer.

Now, all the cases are closed, and the exes can officially move on with their lives. For his part, Chet recently started dating a new girlfriend.

