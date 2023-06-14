Ex-GF of Tom Hanks’ Son Barred From Showing Jury Evidence Hollywood Star Referred Her to a Spiritual Healer

Tom Hanks’ son Chet scored a huge victory in court after a judge ruled his ex-girlfriend will not be allowed to drag his A-list father into their court drama, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the suit filed by Chet against Kiana Parker.

Chet and Kiana are fighting each other in dueling lawsuits over alleged assault and battery. The cases were filed after the couple split in 2021. Kiana obtained a restraining order against Chet claiming he got physical with her on multiple occasions during their relationship.

She described one alleged incident in court documents. “Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things.” Kiana accused Chet of calling her a “ghetto black b----.” She said he told her nobody would believe her if she told on him because he was “Chet Hanks.”

In addition, Kiana filed a $1 million lawsuit over the alleged abuse. Around the same time, a video leaked showing Chet bloodied following an altercation with Kiana at their Texas home. He claimed she smashed a pot in his face. Kiana claimed her actions were done in self-defense.

Chet filed his own lawsuit accusing Kiana of using his credit cards to pay her rent and assault. As part of his lawsuit, he claimed Kiana had “attempted to make Tom Hanks a witness by claiming that he referred her to a “healer.”

“Mr. Hanks’ father provided a spiritual healer to treat Ms. Parker for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with Mr. Hanks. She did not retain any of the records for this healer,” Kiana’s lawyer claimed. Chet demanded Kiana not be allowed to bring up his father because she failed to identify the alleged healer.

At the recent hearing, the judge ruled in favor of Chet. The order said Kiana will not be allowed to present testimony about the “spiritual healer” due to her failing to provide the name. The judge also ordered Kiana to turn over her cell phone that Chet has been wanting to inspect for months. In addition, the court awarded Chet $2,250 in sanctions from Kiana. The case is ongoing.