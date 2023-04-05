Tom Hanks Dragged Into Son Chet’s Assault Battle With Ex-Girlfriend, Actor Allegedly Referred Woman To ‘Spiritual Healer’
Tom Hanks has been dragged into his son Chet’s nasty court war with an ex-girlfriend — with the A-list star being named as a potential witness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet has asked a court to sanction his ex Kiana Parker as part of their dispute.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Chet and Kiana have been fighting in court ever since their breakup.
In January 2021, Kiana obtained a restraining order against Chet claiming he had attacked her multiple times during their relationship. She pointed to an alleged incident in October 2020 and another in January 2021.
During one incident, Kiana said Chet became enraged after she tried to leave a hotel room. She said he grabbed her wrists and arms to keep her inside. During the incident, she said Chet threw a beer bottle at her.
In the documents, she claimed Chet told her she was a “ghetto black b----” and that nobody would believe her because he’s “Chet Hanks.”
Weeks later, a video of them fighting leaked online. A bloodied Chet filmed the end of an altercation they had at his home in Texas. He said Kiana brought “three menacing large men” with her to take property after their split. He said a fight broke out that included Chet allegedly being smashed in the face with a pot. Kiana denied all allegations of wrongdoing and argued self-defense.
Chet then filed a lawsuit against Kiana for theft, assault and battery. Tom’s son said Kiana was the abusive one during the relationship. In addition, he accused her of using his credit cards to pay her rent without his consent.
In response, Kiana filed her own civil lawsuit against Chet accusing him of assault. She demanded $1 million in damages.
In the suit, Kiana provided additional details of the alleged hotel room encounter.
“Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things,” the suit read.
Now, as part of Chet’s lawsuit, he has asked the court to sanction his ex for refusing to sit for a deposition and for failing to turn over evidence.
He said Kiana has failed to comply with the court’s order and wants her hit with $11k in sanctions.
As part of his motion, Chet also revealed that Kiana’s lawyers told his counsel that the “case should be settled because it would be embarrassing for [Chet’s] father, Tom Hanks.”
Chet’s lawyer said, “True to this point, [Kiana] has attempted to make Tom Hanks a witness by claiming that he referred her to a “healer.” However, Chet said Kiana has refused to identify the alleged healer.
In her motion, Kiana’s lawyer said, “Mr. Hanks’ father provided a spiritual healer to treat Ms. Parker for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with Mr. Hanks. She did not retain any of the records for this healer.”
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.