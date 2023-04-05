Tom Hanks Dragged Into Son Chet’s Assault Battle With Ex-Girlfriend, Actor Allegedly Referred Woman To ‘Spiritual Healer’

During one incident, Kiana said Chet became enraged after she tried to leave a hotel room. She said he grabbed her wrists and arms to keep her inside. During the incident, she said Chet threw a beer bottle at her.

In the documents, she claimed Chet told her she was a “ghetto black b----” and that nobody would believe her because he’s “Chet Hanks.”

Weeks later, a video of them fighting leaked online. A bloodied Chet filmed the end of an altercation they had at his home in Texas. He said Kiana brought “three menacing large men” with her to take property after their split. He said a fight broke out that included Chet allegedly being smashed in the face with a pot. Kiana denied all allegations of wrongdoing and argued self-defense.