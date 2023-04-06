Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accuses Ex-GF Of Being A ‘Pathological Liar’ After She Drags His Famous Dad Into Assault Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has demanded his ex-girlfriend be sanctioned for refusing to turn over key evidence in court — days after she dragged the A-list actor into the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet has demanded his ex Kiana Parker be ordered to pay $11k for her actions.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Chet and Kiana broke up in 2021 and things have been messy ever since. In early 2021, Kiana obtained a temporary restraining order against Chet. She claimed he had attacked her numerous times during their relationship. In her petition, Kiana described one incident in a New Orleans hotel room. She claimed Chet refused to let her leave the room.

Chet’s ex said he grabbed her wrists and arms to keep her put. Kiana claimed Chet told her she was a “ghetto black b----” and said nobody would believe her because he’s “Chet Hanks.” “Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things,” her lawyer said.

Around the same time, a video leaked of the two fighting as Kiana moved out of the home they shared. Chet’s face was covered in blood as the two argued. Chet claimed Kiana smashed him in the face with a pot. Kiana said her actions were in self-defense.

A couple of weeks later, Tom’s son sued Kiana for theft, assault and battery. He accused her of using his credit cards to pay her rent without his knowledge. Kiana responded by filing her own $1 million lawsuit accusing Chet of assault. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kiana has informed Chet’s lawyers she plans to call Tom as a witness. She said he referred her to a “spiritual healer” to treat “the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles” with Chet. In his new motion, Chet said he wants sanctions against Kiana for refusing to turn over basic discovery.

Chet said he asked for specific communications. However, he said she has claimed her phones were destroyed by Chet “during his various attacks” and she is unable to find old text messages. She said she did not back up her phones to the iCloud. Chet’s lawyer said he believes fraud has taken place and documents have been destroyed. He questioned why Kiana did not explain how the phones were “destroyed” nor did we provide any emails.

His motion read, “the Document Requests are key because in Plaintiff’s opinion the Defendant is a pathological liar, who will say anything under oath. The documents are how you get to the truth. Defendant will simply not say how documents got destroyed. Defendant will simply not say how documents cannot be retrieved.” The judge has yet to rule.