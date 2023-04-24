Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Demands Ex-Girlfriend Turn Over Her Cell Phone As Part Of Assault Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has accused his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker of refusing to hand over key evidence in their nasty court battle over alleged assault, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet demanded Kiana be sanctioned $11k for her failure to produce the phone along with various sets of documents related to the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In his motion, Chet disputed Kiana’s claim she has complied with the court order. Tom’s son said he cannot clear his name and cannot move forward with the case until Kiana hands over the documents, sits for a deposition, and produces the phone. The matter has infuriated Chet’s lawyer who claimed he may be without a job if the judge doesn’t step in. The lawyer said Chet’s business manager will likely fire him as Chet’s rep because he “cannot get anything done” due to Kiana dragging her feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The biggest issue at hand appears to be Kiana’s cell phone. Chet’s lawyer said Kiana claimed the cell phone was damaged but he said that wouldn’t affect the SIM card. “The texts on the phone would still be retrievable,” he said. Chet said he should be allowed to have an expert review the phone to determine if the texts are accessible.

Article continues below advertisement

Chet said he believes discovery fraud had taken place and documents have been destroyed by Kiana. The lawyer said the texts and documents are key because Chet believes his ex is a “pathological liar who will say anything under oath.” His lawyer said, “The documents are how you get to the truth. [Kiana] will simply not say how documents got destroyed. [Kiana] will simply not say how documents cannot be retrieved.” Kiana has objected to Chet’s demand for sanctions. She claimed her lawyer has attempted to contact her ex’s legal team without luck.

Source: @IAMKIANAPARKER/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

She accused Chet and his lawyers of using the motion to distract the court and avoid Tom’s son from being deposed himself. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Chet and Kiana filed dueling lawsuits against each other following their 2021 breakup. Kiana first obtained a temporary restraining order against Chet accusing him of abuse during their relationship.

During one alleged incident, the suit said “Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kiana claimed Chet called her a “ghetto black b----” and told her nobody would believe her because he’s “Chet Hanks.” A couple of weeks later, a video leaked on TMZ that Tom’s son was covered in blood. He claimed Kiana had smashed his face with a pot during a fight at the Texas home they shared. Kiana said her actions were done in self-defense.

Source: @IAMKIANAPARKER/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

Chet filed a civil lawsuit against Kiana for alleged assault and theft. He accused her of using his credit cards to pay her rent without his knowledge. Then, Kiana filed a $1 million lawsuit against Chet for alleged assault.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tom was recently dragged into the case after Kiana named his as a potential witness. She claimed he referred her to a spiritual healer to deal with the alleged trauma caused by Chet.

Kiana’s lawyer said, “Mr. Hanks’ father provided a spiritual healer to treat Ms. Parker for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with Mr. Hanks.” Tom has yet to make an appearance in the case. Both lawsuits are ongoing.