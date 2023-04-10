Tom Hanks’ Son Chet’s Ex-GF Denies Refusing To Sit For Deposition In Assault Battle, Fights $11k Sanction Demand
The ex-girlfriend of Tom Hanks’ son Chet has rushed to court after being accused of blowing off being deposed over allegations of assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kiana Parker has demanded Chet’s attempt to have her sanctioned $11k be denied.
Kiana denied Chet’s claims she has refused to turn over evidence or schedule a date for her deposition. She said her lawyers attempted to reach Chet’s lawyer for months but never heard back.
She accused Chet of bringing a motion for sanctions to distract the court and avoid being deposed himself.
The judge has yet to rule on sanctions.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Chet and Kiana filed dueling lawsuits against each other after their 2021 breakup.
Following the split, Kiana obtained a temporary restraining order against Chet where she accused him of multiple incidents of abuse.
She described events that took place in October 2020 and in January 2021. The first incident happened in a New Orleans hotel room. Chet was in town filming Showtime's Your Honor.
Kiana claimed Chet was physical with her when she tried to leave the room.
“Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As [Kiana] was lying in bed, Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things,” Kiana’s lawyer said in court.
In court documents, she claimed he called her a “ghetto black b----” and told her nobody would believe her because he’s “Chet Hanks.”
A couple of weeks later, a video leaked on TMZ that showed Chet covered in blood after an altercation with Kiana. He said she smashed his face with a pot while removing property from a home they shared.
She claimed her actions were done in self-defense.
Months later, Chet filed his own civil lawsuit against Kiana accusing her of assault, battery and theft. He claimed she used his credit cards to pay her rent without his knowledge.
Kiana filed her own civil lawsuit demanding $1 million in damage from Chet.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kiana recently named Tom as a potential witness in the case. She claimed he referred her to a spiritual healer to deal with the alleged trauma caused by Chet.
Kiana’s lawyer said, “Mr. Hanks’ father provided a spiritual healer to treat Ms. Parker for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with Mr. Hanks.” Tom has yet to make an appearance in the case.
The battle is ongoing.