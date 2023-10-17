Welcome Home: 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Ex Kroy Biermann One Day After Returning Home From Overseas Reality Show Shoot
Police were dispatched to the toxic home of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann TWICE in one night — just one day after the reality star returned home from filming MTV’s The Surreal Life in Colombia, RadaraOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bizarre incident erupted about 10:30 p.m. on September 28 when Biermann twice snatched Zolciak’s cell phone and then disappeared playing hide-and-seek inside their insane asylum-like mansion outside Atlanta, GA.
One frustrated officer from the Milton Police Department even encouraged Zolciak to get an “protective order” against Bierman, a former head-banging NFL linebacker.
“Kim advised the (divorce) court date tomorrow should help the situation and be a step in the right direction,” the police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. “Officers advised her to stay separate from Kroy as much as possible in order to avoid any future confrontations or escalations.”
The incident marks the fourth and fifth time police have been dispatched to the madcap mansion where Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 38, have continued to live under the same roof at the mental expense of their four young children, ages 12 to 9.
The latest peanut gallery feud kicked-off when Biermann allegedly busted into the bathroom and hijacked Zolciak’s cell phone while she was taking a shower.
“She explained when she asked for her phone back, Kroy started screaming at her, calling her names, and blocked her from leaving,” the report stated.
“She advised he would hold his arms out to each side and not physically touch her but blocked her with his body to prevent her from leaving. She stated she did not have her phones for two hours and finally found the sole home phone which was when she called the police.”
When police arrived, the hunky 250-pound Biermann had vanished inside the massive 7-bedroom 15,694 square-foot house the dysfunctional couple had agreed to put on the market for $6 million to pay off their massive debts.
After conducting a massive search for Biermann, the cell phone magically appeared on a bedroom nightstand!
“We could not verify he was in the house, but she stated that she was okay because she had her phones and would call us if he came back,” the report stated.
Zolciak called 911 again at 11:45 p.m. when Biermann allegedly busted into the bedroom “screaming” at her before snatching her cell phone again.
When police arrived, Biermann had vanished a second time. After conducting another search of the home the phone appeared on the bedroom floor wrapped in towels as if they were thrown into the room.
This is not the first time Biermann got squirrelly around police.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com obtained shocking police body cam footage of a August 25 incident where Biermann triggered an tense stand-off with police by barricading himself in the master bedroom refusing a direct order to turn over Zolciak’s possessions.
“I am in fear of my safety," Biermann bizarrely screamed from behind the door. "I don't want to talk."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24 following a series of disputes with his reality star wife.
