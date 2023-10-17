Welcome Home: 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Ex Kroy Biermann One Day After Returning Home From Overseas Reality Show Shoot

One frustrated officer from the Milton Police Department even encouraged Zolciak to get an “protective order” against Bierman, a former head-banging NFL linebacker.

“Kim advised the (divorce) court date tomorrow should help the situation and be a step in the right direction,” the police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. “Officers advised her to stay separate from Kroy as much as possible in order to avoid any future confrontations or escalations.”

The incident marks the fourth and fifth time police have been dispatched to the madcap mansion where Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 38, have continued to live under the same roof at the mental expense of their four young children, ages 12 to 9.