Atlanta Hospital Tried to Cover-Up Baby Decapitation Delivery Horror: Staff Tightly Wrapped Child With Head ‘Propped on Top of his Body’ and Discouraged Autopsy, It’s Claimed
The parents of an infant who was allegedly decapitated by an Atlanta-area doctor accused the hospital of attempting to cover-up the baby's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the lawsuit filed by mother Jessica Ross and father Treveon Taylor Sr., staff at Southern Regional Medical Center tightly wrapped their late baby boy's remains and "propped" him up in a position that concealed his injuries.
On Wednesday, Ross and Taylor filed a lawsuit against the hospital, Premier Womens' OB/GYN, LLC., and others involved in the botched delivery. Ross said she suffered "tremendous mental and physical anguish and trauma" after her baby boy was allegedly decapitated, FOX 5 reported.
According to the parent's lawyer, they were informed of the son's alleged cause of death by a funeral home, which magnified concerning actions from the delivering physician, Dr. Tracey St. Julian M.D. and hospital staff.
According to their lawyer, when the parents demanded to see their baby at the hospital, the infant was wrapped tightly in a blanket and his head was "propped on top of his body" in an alleged attempt to conceal his decapitation.
The parents were only allowed to view their son and were prohibited from holding or touching him. The lawsuit stated that when Dr. St. Julian spoke to the parents at 5 AM, she did not inform them that their baby was decapitated.
The parents also claimed that hospital staff discouraged them from seeking a free autopsy — and said the service would not be covered given the circumstances. Instead, the lawsuit claimed the hospital encouraged that they quickly cremate their son's remains rather than send them to a funeral home.
The lawsuit alleged that Dr. St. Julian demonstrated gross negligence when they "applied excessive traction on Treveon Isiah Taylor Jr.'s head and neck and grossly negligently failed to do a Cesarean section in a timely and proper manner, resulting in Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr.'s decapitation and death."
The lawsuit also named Premiere Womens' OBGYN for being "liable for the grossly negligent acts and omissions of its employee and/or agent Tracey St. Julian, M.D., who cared for Ms. Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr. on or about July 9, 2023."
Nurses present during the delivery were also accused of gross negligence after they failed to follow protocol when it was determined that Ross' baby had should dystocia. The lawsuit stated that the nurses "owed an independent duty" to Ross and Taylor Jr.
The parents sought compensation for "tremendous mental and physical anguish and trauma" suffered during the delivery and subsequent death of their son.
A statement from Southern Regional Medical Center stated, "Dr. St Julian is not and never has been an employee of the hospital." Further, the hospital alleged that Ross and Taylor's son died "in utero" and was not killed during delivery.
The traumatic incident began at 10 AM on July 9, when Ross went to the Prime Healthcare Inc. emergency room, which was doing business as part of Southern Regional Medical Center, after her water broke.
Later that evening at 8:40 PM, fully-dilated Ross was instructed to start pushing until it was discovered that her baby stopped descending due to the condition. Despite this and Ross' allegedly requesting a c-section, Dr. St. Julian continued to try different methods to deliver the baby vaginally.
One method included applying traction to the baby's head. Three unsuccessful hours later, the physician ordered a STAT c-section. The baby's legs and torso was delivered via c-section at 12:11 AM and his head was delivered vaginally.