Brazilian Doctor Allegedly Decapitates Baby During Botched Childbirth
A Brazilian man recalled the horrifying and traumatic experience of allegedly witnessing his wife's doctor decapitate their child during a botched birth procedure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unnamed man accused the physician of ripping his infant daughter's head off while the physician attempted to deliver the child.
Speaking through an attorney, the family accused the hospital of attempting to cover up the stomach-churning tragedy.
Two days after the death of her child on May 1, mother Ranielly Coelho Santos launched a complaint against the hospital.
According to the family, Santos was 28 weeks pregnant when she sought medical treatment for high blood pressure at Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG in Santa Efigenia, on April 24.
Seven days after she first arrived at the hospital, her doctor induced labor, which began a seven-hour ordeal that ended in unfathomable trauma.
Santos' husband alleged that while his wife was in active childbirth, her doctor instructed him to stand close by to observe the procedure.
The father stated that he saw his daughter's face — and the infant blinked and moved its mouth — before the physician made a bizarre move and climbed on top of his wife's stomach.
From there, the father looked on in horror as the physician allegedly "ripped off the child's head" as he attempted to pull the infant out.
The family alleged that the hospital apologized for the incident — and reportedly sent a social worker to meet with them.
Santos' family claimed that the social worker made an offer on behalf of the hospital to cover the infant's burial costs, but only on the agreement that the family would sign documents that stated, "the autopsy had already been performed at the hospital" and that "the child's body had already been examined."
Under the agreement, "the body would not be forwarded to the Legal Medical Institute (IML)" for additional examination.
Santos' attorney, Jennifer Valente, stated that the family refused to sign the documents — and forwarded a complaint to local police about the incident.
In a statement to Itatiaia, the hospital said that it "'deeply regretted" the event and promised to "make every effort to investigate the facts" while an autopsy report was being generated.
The family has not yet been reunited with their infant's body; however, a burial service was planned for when the remains are returned.