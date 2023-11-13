Shocking 911 Call: 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan's Infant Child Caught in Middle of Violent Domestic Incident

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the horrifying 911 police dispatch call where Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is accused of accidentally hitting his child during a July 28 domestic dispute.

The 911 call was bizarrely made by a man who identified himself as the boyfriend of Johnnie Cartwright’s cousin. He claimed he was called in to protect the family after the disgraced actor allegedly attacked Cartwright, who is the mother of the three children, which include a 2-year-old and 1-year-old twins.

“My girlfriend's cousin got into an altercation with her boyfriend,” the man told the 911 dispatcher during the incident in Eugene, Oregon. “I guess he hit her and that's when he hit the kid and then head-butted her dad and stole his phone.”