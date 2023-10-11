Zachery Ty Bryan Caught in Bar The SAME DAY He's Release From County Jail

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that if the Defendant does not appear and surrender to this Court within 30 days from this date,” the order stated.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the hulking brute was indicted in August on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his long-suffering fiancée Jonnie Faye Cartwright — the mother of his three children — TWICE in six days in July.

It is unclear why the former child actor visited his neighborhood watering hole, The Beer Hunter, in La Quinta, California, the same day he was released from the Lane County Corrections Division about 1000 miles away.