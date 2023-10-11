Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Zachery Ty Bryan
Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan Caught in Bar The SAME DAY He's Release From County Jail

zachery ty bryan
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan allegedly violated the terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case by visiting a bar the SAME DAY he was cut loose from jail for a similar violation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The electronic ankle monitor caught the actor inside a California bar on Sunday, October 1, after serving three days in Oregon’s Lane County jail for a similar drinking binge violation on September 11, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

lanecounty
Source: Lane County

Zachery Ty Bryan spent three days in Lane County, Oregon jail for violating the terms of his domestic violence release agreement.

Bryan’s bar beeline forced Lane County Circuit Court Judge Clara L. Rigmaiden to revoke his $50,000 bond, issue a bench warrant for his arrest, and demand that he face the music in Eugene within 30 days of her October 6 order.

“The Defendant has provided to the Court no excuse for said Violation and that, therefore, the security amount and security deposit herein should be forfeited,” Judge Rigmaiden’s order stated.

zachery ty
Source: MEGA

The troubled child actor was indicted on two counts of battering the mother of his three children.

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that if the Defendant does not appear and surrender to this Court within 30 days from this date,” the order stated.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the hulking brute was indicted in August on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his long-suffering fiancée Jonnie Faye Cartwright — the mother of his three children — TWICE in six days in July.

It is unclear why the former child actor visited his neighborhood watering hole, The Beer Hunter, in La Quinta, California, the same day he was released from the Lane County Corrections Division about 1000 miles away.

zachery ty bryan
Source: MEGA

Bryan was ordered to stay away from bars and outfitted with ankle monitor pending the outcome of the case.

According to an affidavit filed by Ryan Black, a release officer for the Lane County Pretrial Service, Bryan also neglected to blow into his court-issued alcohol breathalyzer after getting sprung from jail, sparking an on-demand test that is sent electronically to his device.

“When instructed to take an on-demand breath test, he tampered with the device,” Black declared in the document submitted to the judge on October 6.

Bryan was tossed in county lockup on September 28 after an alleged September 11 binge, where he visited The Beer Hunter and two other liquor-swigging establishments.

zachery ty bryan pm
Source: MEGA

Bryan was accused of visiting a bar on Oct. 1 -- the same day he was released from county jail for a similar offense.

Bryan’s renowned defense attorney, John J. Kolego, told RadarOnline.com last month the September 11 incident was a misunderstanding. Kolego, however, declined to comment about the new violation.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to attend domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he callously described as “blown out of proportion.”

If convicted of felony assault in the fourth degree, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison — and be fined $125k for each count.

