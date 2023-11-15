'Tell Her to Put Some Clothes On': KeKe Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Shouts At Actress' Mom in Alleged Audio
Explosive alleged audio captured a heated exchange between KeKe Palmer's now-ex Darius Jackson and her mother, Sharon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Tell her to put some clothes on," Jackson can seemingly be heard saying in a newly released snippet reportedly obtained by DJ Akademiks.
The two were having what appeared to be a tense conversation about the sheer Givenchy outfit that KeKe wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas over the summer, where she was serenaded by the R&B singer.
Jackson had publicly criticized her attire back in July, making similar remarks by posting on social media: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."
"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he later wrote in one tweet while addressing the ordeal. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
As we first reported, KeKe was recently granted sole custody of their eight-month-old son, Leo. In addition, the judge granted her a temporary restraining order against Darius. He has denied the abuse allegations.
In the alleged audio, Sharon and Jackson are heard to be having a war of words over the same incident. She told him that he was overreacting about Usher and there that was nothing romantic between the performer and her daughter.
"You are a stupid man," she said during a back-and-forth, to which Jackson allegedly replied, "She's a mom. She has to put some clothes on."
"You are a toxic motherf----- and you got to go," Sharon said at another point of the convo, declaring that he's not allowed around her loved ones or in the house. She added that if Jackson didn't think highly of her daughter then he should let her go, blasting him with a series of expletives.
He then segued the conversation. "Where's my son at?" Jackson asked during the exchange. "It's football Sunday. He needs to be with his family."
KeKe allegedly said she didn't like being chastised by Jackson and called a "jezebel" in the audio.
The exchange is believed to be a part of a larger leaked recording.
Sharon previously reacted to a previously leaked clip of a phone call in which she allegedly threatened to "put a bullet" in Jackson's head, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she feared for her daughter's life.
Sharon also claimed that Jackson recorded her "illegally," because he never asked for permission, which is required under California law.
"You will hear him being told to leave several times," Sharon told us. "The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave."