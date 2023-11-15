'Tell Her to Put Some Clothes On': KeKe Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Shouts At Actress' Mom in Alleged Audio

The two were having what appeared to be a tense conversation about the sheer Givenchy outfit that KeKe wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas over the summer, where she was serenaded by the R&B singer.

Jackson had publicly criticized her attire back in July, making similar remarks by posting on social media: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he later wrote in one tweet while addressing the ordeal. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."