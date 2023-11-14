Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > KeKe Palmer
Exclusive

Keke Palmer's Mom Accuses Darius Jackson of 'Illegally' Recording Phone Call: 'I Feared for Her Life'

keke palmer pp
Source: MEGA; @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM

Keke was granted a temporary restraining order.

By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Keke Palmer's mother doubled down on her alleged threat against Darius Jackson, telling RadarOnline.com that she "feared" for her daughter's life while accusing him of illegally recording her without her consent.

Sharon Palmer addressed the conversation posted — and quickly deleted — by TMZ, teasing, "You should ask them for the entire tape."

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer granted temporary restraining order and custody of son
Source: MEGA; @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM

Keke and Darius share an 8-month-old son.

"You will hear him being told to leave several times," Sharon told RadarOnline.com about the deleted phone call, claiming, "The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave."

Keke's mom also alleged that he was "recording me illegally," pointing out that "California is a consent state" while alleging that Jackson "does not care about the law" and "most abuser (sic) don’t care about the law."

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon insisted that Jackson "would not leave" Keke's home and "was not invited in." She ended her statement by telling RadarOnline.com, "I feared for her life."

As this outlet reported, the Nope actress was granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson over the alleged incident on November 5. She was also given sole custody of their son.

keke palmer granted sole custody son restraining order ex boyfriend darius jackson
Source: @KEKE/INSTAGRAM

The pair ended their two-year relationship in October.

Article continues below advertisement

We obtained screenshots from Keke's security footage that she used as evidence in her filing. In the photos, Jackson appeared to be physically attacking her — which Sharon told us was all she needed to see.

"The stills of Darius Jackson attacking my daughter speak for themselves. No other comments are necessary," Sharon told RadarOnline.com.

MORE ON:
KeKe Palmer

Sources close to Jackson denied he physically abused Keke. Sharon's daughter called her during the alleged altercation. The recorded phone call, in which Sharon allegedly threatened to put a bullet in his head, was posted and removed from TMZ's site on Monday.

In Keke's restraining order filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, she claimed Jackson showed up at her home unannounced and wanted to take their infant son to watch football.

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex mother accuses keke sayingputting bullet in head
Source: RadarOnline.com

Screenshots from Keke's security footage appeared to show Jackson allegedly attacking her.

When Keke denied his request, she alleged he “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

But Jackson insiders claimed he was simply trying to grab the phone from her and that the police did not take a report or arrest him over the abuse allegations.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex mother accuses keke sayingputting bullet in head jpg
Source: MEGA

Jackson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son.

A judge granted Keke the temporary restraining order last week. Jackson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son. He was also required to turn over his handgun.

Keke's temporary restraining order will remain in place until the December 5 hearing, in which she can argue to make it permanent.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.