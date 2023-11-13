'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Faces Backlash Over 'Zionism is Sexy' Stickers

Schnapp, 19, who is a Jewish-American, was seen laughing with friends in an Instagram video as they held up the stickers, of which some read " Hamas is ISIS. "

Schnapp is most well known for playing Will Byers on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

The Netflix star and his pals made funny faces to the camera as they posed with the stickers, an act that's now led to cancellation calls for the actor, famous for portraying Will Byers in the popular Sci-Fi series.

"Zionism" is a term used to define the Jewish nationalist movement of 1897. After the Holocaust and the end of World War II, the Zionist movement led to the formation of Israel in the 1948 War, also known as The Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic.