Danny Masterson Accused of Failing to Turn Over 10 Firearms, Judge Demands Answers

A probation report raised the matter of concern which must be settled before his transfer to a California state prison. He is currently housed at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

"I'm really upset and scared. We're very upset those guns are missing," one Jane Doe told Rolling Stone amid the development, months after she went under oath at trial and said Masterson pulled a gun out of his nightstand the night he raped her in 2003.

"These guns were never turned over and we have unhinged, crazy people who want us destroyed. I don't understand," a second Jane Doe added. "I get death threats daily."