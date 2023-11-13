Danny Masterson Accused of Failing to Turn Over 10 Firearms, Judge Demands Answers
The judge who oversaw Danny Masterson's rape conviction is demanding answers for what happened to 10 of 23 firearms that he was supposed to surrender following his felony arrest three years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a hearing today, Judge Charlaine Olmedo gave his team until December 7 to locate the guns in order to avoid a court-ordered search.
A probation report raised the matter of concern which must be settled before his transfer to a California state prison. He is currently housed at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.
"I'm really upset and scared. We're very upset those guns are missing," one Jane Doe told Rolling Stone amid the development, months after she went under oath at trial and said Masterson pulled a gun out of his nightstand the night he raped her in 2003.
"These guns were never turned over and we have unhinged, crazy people who want us destroyed. I don't understand," a second Jane Doe added. "I get death threats daily."
Among those unaccounted-for weapons are a Colt 1908 Vest Pocket .25 handgun Kel-Tec P32, .32 pistol Para Ordnance P13, and a .45 handgun FEG Union SA-85M, Tony Ortega reported via The Underground Bunker.
When the former That '70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, his defense team was given a "prohibited persons firearms relinquishment form," and they said it would have been completed and returned in a week.
Olmedo inquired about the firearms during a hearing on Monday. "I can represent that they're not in his possession, custody or control and have not been since prior to the 2020 order, but we are continuing to investigate and confirm as to the location and status of those firearms," his defense lawyer Kate Mangels said, noting one of the firearms was destroyed years ago, according to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff.
"I'm not sure if I'm hearing you correctly, Ms. Mangels, if Mr. Masterson doesn't even know where these guns are located at this point?" Olmedo asked, before stating: "We need to resolve this one way or the other."
The judge ordered Masterson's team to legally secure or surrender all outstanding guns to local law enforcement by the aforementioned date or the search warrant would come into play.
"In 21 years, it's not something that's really come up very often," Olmedo said.