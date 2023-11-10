Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson's Friends Fear He'll Take His Own Life in Prison: Report

fears danny masterson suicide grow
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in September for raping two women.

By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce and the Church of Scientology cast him out as a "suppressive person," the few friends that convicted rapist Danny Masterson has left reportedly fear he'll take his own life behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women. Weeks later, Phillips filed for divorce and requested full custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter, to which Masterson relinquished his parental rights.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in September for raping two women.

"Danny has no one and nothing to live for," a source told the National Enquirer. "Everyone has turned their backs on him."

The insider additionally claimed that "as a rapist, he will be a target for hardened criminals" who are now his neighbors behind bars.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Masterson's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce and full custody of their 9-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology has already washed its hands clean of the once-prized poster boy after Phillips filed for divorce.

Close friends reportedly said a defeated Masterson has put what's left of his finances in a trust for his daughter, Fianna, as he reluctantly gave up custody.

Excommunication will force his soon-to-be ex-wife, relatives, and other church members to cut all ties with him or risk being shunned themselves, insiders told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Masterson was ousted from the Church of Scientology and deemed a 'suppressive person.'

MORE ON:
Danny Masterson

Masterson's remaining friends were reportedly telling him to not take the easy way out by committing suicide, though sources said the former That 70s Show star is under strict surveillance by security guards.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Information Bureau said that Masterson is set to receive his transfer location and date within an estimated 30 days. Currently, the actor is being held at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson
Source: MEGA

Masterson is expected to receive his prison transfer location and date in November.

A representative for the Information Bureau told RadarOnline.com that Masterson has four more steps in his SP status and will likely know which prison he's headed to in "about one month."

"Danny's getting all his personal affairs in order and making sure that Fianna is taken care of," the insider told the National Enquirer. "But he's doing it quickly, because he knows that he may eventually fall prey to other prisoners — or end things on his own terms."

Article continues below advertisement

Masterson's concerned friends have a limited time frame to help lift his spirits through commissary goods.

The actor's loved ones can purchase up to $68 worth of goods, like snacks, drinks, and hygiene products; however, Masterson won't be able to take those with him upon his transfer out of LA's Men's Central Jail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.