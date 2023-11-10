Danny Masterson's Friends Fear He'll Take His Own Life in Prison: Report
After wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce and the Church of Scientology cast him out as a "suppressive person," the few friends that convicted rapist Danny Masterson has left reportedly fear he'll take his own life behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women. Weeks later, Phillips filed for divorce and requested full custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter, to which Masterson relinquished his parental rights.
"Danny has no one and nothing to live for," a source told the National Enquirer. "Everyone has turned their backs on him."
The insider additionally claimed that "as a rapist, he will be a target for hardened criminals" who are now his neighbors behind bars.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Masterson's rep for comment.
Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology has already washed its hands clean of the once-prized poster boy after Phillips filed for divorce.
Close friends reportedly said a defeated Masterson has put what's left of his finances in a trust for his daughter, Fianna, as he reluctantly gave up custody.
Excommunication will force his soon-to-be ex-wife, relatives, and other church members to cut all ties with him or risk being shunned themselves, insiders told the outlet.
- Goodbye Jail: Danny Masterson Will Be Assigned His Prison and Transfer Date 'Within a Month'
- Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Expelled From Scientology, Deemed a 'Suppressive Person' to Be Avoided by Ex Bijou and Members: Report
- Protesters Swarm Scientology’s Celebrity Centre Attacking Church Over Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson
Masterson's remaining friends were reportedly telling him to not take the easy way out by committing suicide, though sources said the former That 70s Show star is under strict surveillance by security guards.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Information Bureau said that Masterson is set to receive his transfer location and date within an estimated 30 days. Currently, the actor is being held at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
A representative for the Information Bureau told RadarOnline.com that Masterson has four more steps in his SP status and will likely know which prison he's headed to in "about one month."
"Danny's getting all his personal affairs in order and making sure that Fianna is taken care of," the insider told the National Enquirer. "But he's doing it quickly, because he knows that he may eventually fall prey to other prisoners — or end things on his own terms."
Masterson's concerned friends have a limited time frame to help lift his spirits through commissary goods.
The actor's loved ones can purchase up to $68 worth of goods, like snacks, drinks, and hygiene products; however, Masterson won't be able to take those with him upon his transfer out of LA's Men's Central Jail.