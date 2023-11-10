Danny Masterson's Friends Fear He'll Take His Own Life in Prison: Report

After wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce and the Church of Scientology cast him out as a "suppressive person," the few friends that convicted rapist Danny Masterson has left reportedly fear he'll take his own life behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women. Weeks later, Phillips filed for divorce and requested full custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter, to which Masterson relinquished his parental rights.