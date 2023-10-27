Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson and Ex Bijou Phillips Accused of Owing 6-Figure Tax Debt as Divorce Rages On

Convicted rapist Danny Masterson and his estranged wife Bijou Phillips are accused of blowing off a massive 6-figure tax debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Internal Revenue Service slammed the embattled couple with a lien for $128K in unpaid taxes related to their 2019, 2020, and 2021 filings, documents exclusively revealed.

The tax slap was issued from the IRS’ Hartford, Connecticut field office in February 2023 – shortly after a jury deadlocked in Masterson's first rape trial and several months before his new trial began in April.