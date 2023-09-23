Your tip
Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Did NOT Live Apart 5 Years Prior to 'That '70s Show' Star's Rape Conviction, Says Lawyer

Sep. 23 2023

Court documents showed Bijou Phillips listed a second address for her and That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson's 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, from 2018 to present that specifically noted the child lives solely with her mother in Santa Ynez, California.

However, Phillips' attorney, Peter Lauzon, clarified that the two were not living apart for five years prior to their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Phillips and Masterson married in 2011 and share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, together.

Lauzon told Page Six that the reason Masterson is not listed as living with his client and Fianna is because he is currently not living there "at this moment."

He claimed that Masterson was living at the Santa Ynez residence until he went to jail.

According to court documents, Fianna also lived with both her mother and father in a Hollywood, California, home from 2014 to 2018.

Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce from the disgraced actor.

Reps for Masterson have not yet responded to requests for comment on Phillips' divorce filing.

Phillips, 43, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and is seeking spousal support while requesting that any financial support for Masterson be denied.

This divorce filing comes as a surprise to many, as Phillips had stood by Masterson's side throughout his rape trial. She even wrote a letter to the judge vouching for his character ahead of his sentencing, calling him an "amazing father."

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on September 7 for raping two women between 2001 and 2003.

Despite the convictions, Phillips was initially reported to still believe in Masterson's innocence.

"She wasn't prepared for the verdict. She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn't believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded," a source claimed.

The Hollywood couple share one 9-year-old daughter together.

Sources also claimed that Masterson was not surprised by Phillips' decision to end their 12-year marriage and knew it was coming.

Friends and family allegedly pushed Phillips to consider divorce to show her daughter that people need to be held accountable for their actions, even if it's someone they love.

Additionally, Phillips is reportedly concerned about protecting her assets and her future from potential civil lawsuits against Masterson.

The divorce filing serves as another chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Masterson.

The That '70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women, identified as Jen B. and N. Trout, in the early 2000s.

