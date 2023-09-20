Danny Masterson's Distraught Mom and Brother Visit Him in Jail as Rapist Actor's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce
Danny Masterson’s devastated mother and brother visited the disgraced actor in jail this week as Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce from the convicted rapist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, an exhausted Carol and Jordan Masterson were spotted visiting the disgraced That ‘70s Show star at the Twin Towers jailhouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Both Carol and Jordan appeared downcast during the jail visit and stared aimlessly at the ground as they were processed into the facility by security.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the visit by Masterson’s family on Tuesday came one day after the 47-year-old actor-turned-rapist’s wife filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.
Phillips’ divorce petition, which was filed in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday, came less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on September 7 for raping two women between 2001 and 2003.
"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time,” Phillips’ divorce attorney, Peter Lauzon, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. “Her priority remains with her daughter."
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon continued. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life.”
“Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Phillips and Masterson married in 2011 and share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis, together.
Masterson's estranged wife demanded legal and physical custody of Fianna, as well as spousal support, according to the bombshell divorce petition obtained by RadarOnline.com on Tuesday.
- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fear Reputations Are Irreparably Damaged Over Danny Masterson Support
- READ THE DOCS: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Demanding Primary Custody, Spousal Support After His 30-Year Sentencing
- Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce Weeks After Actor Was Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
Phillips also requested to terminate the court's ability to award support to Masterson and the actress noted that she wanted child visitation rights granted to Masterson.
Phillips asked that Masterson cover her divorce attorney fees and requested that her last name be restored to her maiden name following the divorce proceedings.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Masterson’s estranged wife stated that the couple’s date of separation was "TBD” and Phillips cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair’s split.
Phillips’ divorce petition filed on Monday also came just days after she penned a letter to the judge overseeing Masterson’s sentencing earlier this month.
Phillips described Masterson as a “life-saving partner” and praised the disgraced actor as a “devoted father" as she begged the judge for leniency in the convicted rapist’s sentencing.
"Danny is an amazing father,” Phillips wrote on September 7. “Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night.”
"We need him more than you can imagine,” she continued. “I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."