Brawls Erupt Outside Gal Gadot's LA Screening of Hamas Terror Attack Atrocities

Police broke up multiple brawls that erupted outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after a screening organized by actress Gal Gadot of a film depicting Hamas terror attack atrocities, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emotions were running high among the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protestors who fought after the 43-minute footage provided by the Israeli Defense forces showed the horrors that people endured at the hands of Hamas during their October 7 invasion, during which 1,400 people were killed and 240 taken hostage.