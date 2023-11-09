Your tip
Brawls Erupt Outside Gal Gadot's LA Screening of Hamas Terror Attack Atrocities

Tension erupted after a screening organized by Gal Gadot about the Hamas terror attack attrocities.

Nov. 9 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Police broke up multiple brawls that erupted outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after a screening organized by actress Gal Gadot of a film depicting Hamas terror attack atrocities, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emotions were running high among the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protestors who fought after the 43-minute footage provided by the Israeli Defense forces showed the horrors that people endured at the hands of Hamas during their October 7 invasion, during which 1,400 people were killed and 240 taken hostage.

Israel-born star Gadot, who served in the IDF years ago, was not present for the screening of Bearing Witness, which has garnered both praise and criticism. Some people were seen waving Israeli flags at motorists passing the venue.

An IDF spokesperson noted that the audience would be seeing "uncensored footage from the attacks" — excluding the killing of babies and sexual assault of women — that was captured on and recovered from the bodycams of Hamas militants, cellphones of terrorists and victims, as well as from CCTV and dashcams.

Before the brawls, both sides had peacefully gathered on opposite sides of Pico Boulevard, with cars passing by honking in support for each.

Several people were detained and pepper sprayed while police formed a skirmish line to control the crowd. As of Wednesday night, no arrests were confirmed.

Those fighting were throwing punches and slamming each other on the ground during the disputes captured in aerial video of the LA venue.

Police broke up multiple brawls that erupted outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

In addition to the 50 protestors, the Los Angeles Times reported that 150 people gathered for the screening, which was prefaced with a message from Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan.

"This video will change the way you view the Middle East and it will change the way you view the war in Gaza. Israel, dear friends, is fighting for her future. And I'm here tonight to urge you to support Israel in this fight against sheer evil until we eradicate Hamas," said Erdan.

An IDF spokesperson noted that the audience would be seeing "uncensored footage from the attacks."

Before the brawls, both sides had peacefully gathered on opposite sides of Pico Boulevard, with cars passing by honking in support for each.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass later denounced the brawls while speaking out about the screening. "We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city," she wrote via X, formerly Twitter. "This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together."

