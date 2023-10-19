Gigi Hadid, Jamie Lee Curtis and 8 Other Celebrities Who Made Divisive Comments About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys came under fire after posting an insensitive tweet about Palestine.
In the post in question, which she has since deleted, the 42-year-old crooner asked her followers if she should take up paragliding – referencing Hamas militants’ attack when it paraglided into an Israeli music festival and killed revelers and civilians. Antisemitism group StopAntisemitis called out the If I Ain’t Got You singer for making a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”
She posted a separate story on Monday and clarified what she meant about the deleted post.
“The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” Keys wrote. “My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace.”
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale was among the celebrities who reposted a graphic from the account @StandWithUs featuring a flag of Israel alongside the text, "NOW AND ALWAYS, WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF ISRAEL!"
She shared a follow-up post that read, "Showing support for Israel does not make a person anti Palestine and showing support for palestine does not make someone antisemitic."
Her followers expressed disappointment over her views and declared they would boycott her movies after the "controversial" posts.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk responded to an X post shared by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which applauded the attack on Israel.
"Khamenei's official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians," the Space X mogul said. "That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn't working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."
His response did not attract condemnation, but X as a site did due to the rampant spread of misinformation regarding the conflict.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot often shares her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and she receives backlash every time she does.
The Wonder Woman actress, who previously served in the Israeli army, was criticized for supporting her country as people said both sides have been wrong.
"Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel," she wrote. "There have been more than 1,500 injured, and heavy fighting is still ongoing. I hear their voices, and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children. Praying for all of those in pain."
Her followers flooded her social media posts with #FreePalestine and Palestine flags amid the conflict.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid suffered severe criticism after sharing a meme about the ongoing conflict between the two countries. She reposted a meme that read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."
Israel's government responded to Hadid's post, sharing a matching meme and a different caption. It also tagged the model and asked if she had been sleeping or if she had turned a blind eye to Jewish babies and other innocent people killed in the massacre.
Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian.
Jamie Lee Curtis
For decades, Jamie Lee Curtis has faced different criticisms – and she dealt with another blow after giving her opinion online.
The 64-year-old scream queen shared a picture of Gazan children looking up at the missiles and the text, "Terror from the skies." It also featured the Israeli flag, which divided her followers as it suggested that the children were Israelis.
She soon deleted the post, but users still called her out due to her alleged performative activism.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber was criticized after posting a graphic of the Gaza Strip and writing "Praying for Israel" in the caption.
His fans asked for his PR team and questioned why no one checked the facts before the Ghost singer made the post. They also commented that celebrities should stop taking sides when they have little to no information regarding the issues.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy statement on Wednesday, October 11, expressing her support to her Jewish friends and family. She noted that she is "particularly sensitive to these issues" since she has Armenian blood.
However, fans disparaged her for taking Israel's side despite the country supplying weapons to Azerbaijan to support its attacks against Armenians.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner lost around 1 million followers after posting a since-deleted tweet about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The post in question was the same graphic Tisdale shared, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder deleted it from her Instagram Story after receiving hate comments.
She soon cleared her post in another Instagram Story, reminding everyone that people can simply reach out to everyone who is hurting.
"No matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn't speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly," she continued.
Her followers still flooded her account with Palestine flags and pro-Palestine comments.
Noah Schnapp
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp was also in hot water after commenting on the conflict, telling his followers, "You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism."
He also blasted his pro-Palestinian followers who supported Hamas, though he clarified that the supporters do not represent all Palestinians.
Internet users called out the 19-year-old actor for his questionable remark as he asked not to choose sides and then showed support to Israel.