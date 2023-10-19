Gigi Hadid, Jamie Lee Curtis and 8 Other Celebrities Who Made Divisive Comments About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Alicia Keys came under fire after posting an insensitive tweet about Palestine.

In the post in question, which she has since deleted, the 42-year-old crooner asked her followers if she should take up paragliding – referencing Hamas militants’ attack when it paraglided into an Israeli music festival and killed revelers and civilians. Antisemitism group StopAntisemitis called out the If I Ain’t Got You singer for making a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

She posted a separate story on Monday and clarified what she meant about the deleted post.

“The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” Keys wrote. “My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace.”