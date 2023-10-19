Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Jamie Lee Curtis and 8 Other Celebrities Who Made Divisive Comments About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

celebrities who made controversial comments about the israeli palestinian conflict
Source: MEGA

Social media users asked the celebrities to stop taking sides amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alicia Keys

alicia keys
Source: MEGA

Alicia Keys has since deleted the controversial post.

Alicia Keys came under fire after posting an insensitive tweet about Palestine.

In the post in question, which she has since deleted, the 42-year-old crooner asked her followers if she should take up paragliding – referencing Hamas militants’ attack when it paraglided into an Israeli music festival and killed revelers and civilians. Antisemitism group StopAntisemitis called out the If I Ain’t Got You singer for making a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

She posted a separate story on Monday and clarified what she meant about the deleted post.

“The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” Keys wrote. “My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Tisdale

ashley tisdale

The Hamas militants planned Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a series of coordinated attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Ashley Tisdale was among the celebrities who reposted a graphic from the account @StandWithUs featuring a flag of Israel alongside the text, "NOW AND ALWAYS, WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF ISRAEL!"

She shared a follow-up post that read, "Showing support for Israel does not make a person anti Palestine and showing support for palestine does not make someone antisemitic."

Her followers expressed disappointment over her views and declared they would boycott her movies after the "controversial" posts.

Elon Musk

elon musk

The attackers started firing over 5,000 rockets on the morning of October 7.

Elon Musk responded to an X post shared by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which applauded the attack on Israel.

"Khamenei's official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians," the Space X mogul said. "That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn't working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."

His response did not attract condemnation, but X as a site did due to the rampant spread of misinformation regarding the conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

Gal Gadot

gal gadot

Revelers at a music festival in Israel became the first victims of the attacks, leaving more than 200 attendees dead.

Gal Gadot often shares her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and she receives backlash every time she does.

The Wonder Woman actress, who previously served in the Israeli army, was criticized for supporting her country as people said both sides have been wrong.

"Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel," she wrote. "There have been more than 1,500 injured, and heavy fighting is still ongoing. I hear their voices, and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children. Praying for all of those in pain."

Her followers flooded her social media posts with #FreePalestine and Palestine flags amid the conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid

gigi hadid

The Hamas militants also massacred Israeli civilians near the border of the Gaza Strip.

Gigi Hadid suffered severe criticism after sharing a meme about the ongoing conflict between the two countries. She reposted a meme that read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

Israel's government responded to Hadid's post, sharing a matching meme and a different caption. It also tagged the model and asked if she had been sleeping or if she had turned a blind eye to Jewish babies and other innocent people killed in the massacre.

Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian.

MORE ON:
Gigi Hadid
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis

jamie lee curtis

They also abducted over a hundred attendees.

For decades, Jamie Lee Curtis has faced different criticisms – and she dealt with another blow after giving her opinion online.

The 64-year-old scream queen shared a picture of Gazan children looking up at the missiles and the text, "Terror from the skies." It also featured the Israeli flag, which divided her followers as it suggested that the children were Israelis.

She soon deleted the post, but users still called her out due to her alleged performative activism.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber

justin bieber

Hamas released the first hostage video taken inside Gaza.

Justin Bieber was criticized after posting a graphic of the Gaza Strip and writing "Praying for Israel" in the caption.

His fans asked for his PR team and questioned why no one checked the facts before the Ghost singer made the post. They also commented that celebrities should stop taking sides when they have little to no information regarding the issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian

They revealed in the video that non-Israeli hostages may be released "if the necessary conditions are available."

Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy statement on Wednesday, October 11, expressing her support to her Jewish friends and family. She noted that she is "particularly sensitive to these issues" since she has Armenian blood.

However, fans disparaged her for taking Israel's side despite the country supplying weapons to Azerbaijan to support its attacks against Armenians.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner

OCHA recorded 1,400 fatalities as of October 14.

Kylie Jenner lost around 1 million followers after posting a since-deleted tweet about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The post in question was the same graphic Tisdale shared, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder deleted it from her Instagram Story after receiving hate comments.

She soon cleared her post in another Instagram Story, reminding everyone that people can simply reach out to everyone who is hurting.

"No matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn't speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly," she continued.

Her followers still flooded her account with Palestine flags and pro-Palestine comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Schnapp

noah schnapp

A man named El Deif (The Guest), born Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, is allegedly the mastermind behind the attack.

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp was also in hot water after commenting on the conflict, telling his followers, "You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism."

He also blasted his pro-Palestinian followers who supported Hamas, though he clarified that the supporters do not represent all Palestinians.

Internet users called out the 19-year-old actor for his questionable remark as he asked not to choose sides and then showed support to Israel.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.