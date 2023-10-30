'Glory to Hamas': FBI Called to Cornell University After Violent Threats Against Jewish Students — 'I Will Stab You and Slit Your Throat'
The FBI was called to Cornell University this weekend after a series of startling threats against the school’s Jewish community were made on an online discussion forum, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to escalate in the Middle East, at least one anonymous Cornell attendee targeted the university’s Jewish students and threatened to “stab” and “slit [their] throats.”
One message made on the online discussion board on Sunday declared “Allahuh Akbar” and “Glory to Hamas” and called for the death of all “pig Jews” on campus.
Another message singled out the university’s kosher dining hall and Center for Jewish Living at 104 West. That building was placed on lockdown following the threats.
“If I see another Jew on campus…if I see a pig male Jew I will stab you and slit your throat,” one heinous message read. “If I see another pig female Jew I will drag you away and rape you and throw you off a cliff.”
“If I see another pig baby Jew I will behead you in front of your parents,” the online message board post continued. “If I see another synagogue, another rally for the Zionist globalist genocidal apartheid dictatorial entity known as ‘Israel,’ I will bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig Jews.”
“Jews are human animals and deserve a pig’s death,” the message ended. “Liberation by any means. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”
That post was published under the username “Hamas” at approximately 11:24 AM on Sunday morning.
Cornell University President Martha Pollack called the FBI about the “potential hate crime" after the messages surfaced on Sunday morning, and the Ithaca Police Department was also reportedly called to the scene to investigate the source of the threats.
President Pollack issued a statement to all Cornell students and faculty regarding the recent threats against the school’s Jewish community. She condemned the messages as “absolutely intolerable.”
- Horrific Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel Revealed in Alleged Videos Sparking Worldwide Outrage
- 'These Are American Citizens!': Jewish Woman Confronts Couple for Ripping Down Posters of Israeli Children Kidnapped by Hamas
- 'Too Disturbing to Explain on TV’: Fox News Reporter Withholds New Gut-wrenching Details of Hamas Attack Shared by Captured Hamas Terrorist
“Earlier today, a series of horrendous, antisemitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community and specifically naming 104 West — the home of the Center for Jewish Living — was posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell,” she wrote. “Law enforcement was immediately notified.”
“At this time, Cornell Police are on the scene and investigating,” Pollack continued. “Police will continue to remain on-site to ensure our students and community members are safe.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law,” she vowed. “Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.
“We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell.”
The threats made against Cornell’s Jewish community on Sunday came shortly after the university placed Professor Russell Rickford on leave.
Professor Rickford came under fire last week after he allegedly called the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel both “exhilarating” and “energizing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there has been a concerning rise in antisemitism across the country and the world ever since Israel declared war against the Palestinian militant group on October 8.