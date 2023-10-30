Pro-Palestine Mobs Force Flight From Israel to Russia to Be Diverted as Rioters 'Seek to Attack' Jewish Passengers: Report
A flight from Israel to Russia had to be diverted and faced riots upon landing when pro-Palestinian mobs stormed the airports this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come three weeks after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, anti-Israel protestors in Russia targeted a plane on Sunday that allegedly held Jewish passengers.
The flight, initially bound for Makhachkala International Airport in the heavily Muslim Russian Republic of Dagestan, was diverted after hundreds of people waving Palestinian flags took over the facility upon learning of the incoming flight from Tel Aviv, according to the New York Post.
The aircraft ended up landing at a nearby airport, which rioters also reportedly stormed as well.
Shocking footage of the riots showed a group of people hopping fences onto the tarmac to reach the plane, while other videos posted on social media showed airport staff warning passengers to remain on the plane as the facility was overrun.
Even more shocking were videos that showed rioters stopping cars and travelers at the airport and allegedly checking their passports to determine if they were Jewish.
Some demonstrators held signs that read, “Child killers have no place in Dagestan” and “We are against Jewish refugees.”
The mob reportedly forced some travelers to denounce Israel on camera and to agree that Jewish refugees were not welcome in Dagestan.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were no Israeli citizens or Jewish people aboard the flight, although other Jewish passengers present at the airport at the time of the riots were gathered by security and scheduled to be evacuated to Moscow “at the earliest convenience.”
Due to the security breaches, all flights to and from Makhachkala were suspended, Russia’s civil aviation agency announced.
The incident also prompted Russia’s Investigative Committee to open a criminal investigation for “organized mass disorder” – a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Local Islamic leaders at the Coordination Center for Muslims of the North Caucasus condemned the violence and urged residents not to answer the calls for violence against Jewish people being spread online.
The incident this weekend came shortly after rioters entered a hotel in the region to check for Israeli citizens following rumors that “Jewish refugees” were staying there.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rise in antisemitism has seen a concerning increase since Israel declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group killed more than 1,400 people in southern Israel on October 7.
In response to the October 7 attack and its escalating aftermath, newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the GOP-controlled chamber is expected to pass a $14.5 billion Israel aid bill sometime this week.
The bill reportedly aims to provide support to Israel to address the “pressing and urgent need” for aid.
“We’re going to move a standalone Israel funding bill this week in the House,” Johnson said on Sunday. “We believe that that is a pressing and urgent need.”